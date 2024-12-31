Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 - OLED83C46LA (2024) + LG Soundbar SC9S

83C4.SC9S

83C4.SC9S

83 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 - OLED83C46LA (2024) + LG Soundbar SC9S

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1062 x 55.3

TV Weight without Stand

32.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1062 x 55.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1092 x 279

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2050 x 1210 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

1199 x 279

TV Weight without Stand

32.3

TV Weight with Stand

41.6

Packaging Weight

56.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

Speaker Direction

Down Firing (Front Firing when standing)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker System

2.2 channel

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Always Ready

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

WEIGHT

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

