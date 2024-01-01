We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024) + 55 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)
Key Features
- LG 4K SELF-LIT OLED evo – true brilliance in clarity of content by Brightness Booster Max
- Perfect Color ( 100% colour fidelity ) Eye Comfort Display
- α11 AI Processor 4K with AI Super Upscaling 4K and Personalized Picture Wizard
- Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Color
- Sharp, precise detail with Advanced Local Dimming and Super Slim Design
- α5 AI Processor Gen7 with AI 4K upscaling
-
55 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)
-
83 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote Dolby Vision webOS24 (2024)
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 783 x 257
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1074 x 257
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
15.3
-
Packaging Weight
-
19.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1057 x 28.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
40.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1057 x 28.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1115 x 321
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2050 x 1210 x 253
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
501 x 321
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
40.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
46.9
-
Packaging Weight
-
56.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
