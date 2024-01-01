100Q75UA85.SH5A

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K VRR 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote WebOS25 2025 + 75 Inch LG UHD AI UA85 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 WebOS25 2025 + Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A
Key Features
- 100" Ultra Big screen See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV and dive into high resolution on a super-scale 100 inch screen.
- All new Dynamic QNED Color Pro with LG's new, wide color gamut technology displays vivid, lifelike color on your screen.
- Real 4K UHD picture, Breathtaking color and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
- α7 AI Processor Gen8 with AI Super Upscaling 4K and Personalized Picture & Sound Wizard ..
- 4.1ch / 600W
- AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital, DTS Surround
-
100 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K VRR 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote WebOS25 2025
-
75 Inch LG UHD AI UA85 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 WebOS25 2025
-
Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
AI Upscaling
-
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
2230 x 1277 x 49.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
2230 x 1372/1324 x 434
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2390 x 1620 x 285
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
380 x 434
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
65.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
75.6
-
Packaging Weight
-
102.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
600 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Super Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 1027 x 361
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1150 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1344 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
31.8
-
Packaging Weight
-
40.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
600 W
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
Optical
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Version
-
1.4
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Output Power
-
600 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
-
Box Size
-
1089 x 290 x 497 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
6.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
14.24 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
90 W
