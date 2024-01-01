Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
100 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K VRR 144Hz Smart TV AI Magic remote WebOS25 2025 + 75 Inch LG UHD AI UA85 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 WebOS25 2025 + Sound Bar with WOW Orchestra, Powerful 600W - SH5A

100Q75UA85.SH5A
Key Features

  • 100" Ultra Big screen See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV and dive into high resolution on a super-scale 100 inch screen.
  • All new Dynamic QNED Color Pro with LG's new, wide color gamut technology displays vivid, lifelike color on your screen.
  • Real 4K UHD picture, Breathtaking color and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • α7 AI Processor Gen8 with AI Super Upscaling 4K and Personalized Picture & Sound Wizard ..
  • 4.1ch / 600W
  • AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital, DTS Surround
All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2230 x 1277 x 49.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2230 x 1372/1324 x 434

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2390 x 1620 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

380 x 434

TV Weight without Stand

65.9

TV Weight with Stand

75.6

Packaging Weight

102.8

VESA Mounting (WxH)

600 x 400

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Yes

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1150 x 200

TV Stand (WxD)

1344 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

TV Weight with Stand

31.8

Packaging Weight

40.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Key Specs

Number of Channels

4.1

Output Power

600 W

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Optical

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HDMI Version

1.4

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1

Number of Speakers

5 EA

Output Power

600 W

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Box Size

1089 x 290 x 497 mm

WEIGHT

Main

6.6 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Gross Weight

14.24 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

90 W

