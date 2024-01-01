We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 55 Inch QNED7S Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
LG Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 55 Inch QNED7S Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming
LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
MODULE
BLU
Non-Mini QNED Edge (44.3mm)
Resolution
4K (3840*2160 )
Local Dimming
Local Dimming
Pixel Type
RGB
Hz
60Hz (T120)
SOC & PICTURE
HDR
4K HDR10,HLG,Filmmaker Mode Advanced Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Picture
AI Picture
DESIGN
Front / Side
New 3sides Cinema
Stand
Shiny 2Pole
Depth (mm)(Thin/Thick)
28.9mm
SOUND
Output (Channel)
20W 2.0Ch
Sound
Down Firing
Sound Effect
AI Sound Pro
eARC
Yes
WiSA 2.0ch
Yes
SMART, UX
OS Platform
webOS 22
WiFi
WiFi 5
802.11ac
BT
BT 5.0
HDMI
4 Units
(HDMI 2.0)
USB
2 Units
Remote
Magic+NFC
DISPLAY
Display Type
HD
Screen Size
32H"
Resolution
1366 x 768
BLU Type
Direct
Refresh Rate
50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
Noise Reduction
NR
HEVC (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
Picture Mode
Yes 8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
Speaker (sound output)
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
SMART FUNCTION
Number of CPUs
Single
Quick Access
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
Remote
L-con
-
-
(AAA x 2EA)
-
-
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
OSD Language
6 Languages
-
-
Yes
