LG Real 4K Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology LED TV 55 Inch QNED7S Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

55Q7S6.32LM55

(0)
Bundle Image
Print

All Spec

MODULE

BLU

Non-Mini QNED Edge (44.3mm)

Resolution

4K (3840*2160 ) 

Local Dimming

Local Dimming

Pixel Type

RGB

Hz

60Hz (T120)

SOC & PICTURE

HDR

4K HDR10,HLG,Filmmaker Mode Advanced Dynamic Tone Mapping

AI Picture

AI Picture

DESIGN

Front / Side

New 3sides Cinema

Stand

Shiny 2Pole

Depth (mm)(Thin/Thick)

28.9mm

SOUND

Output (Channel)

20W 2.0Ch

Sound

Down Firing

Sound Effect

AI Sound Pro

eARC

Yes

WiSA 2.0ch

Yes

SMART, UX

OS Platform

webOS 22

WiFi

WiFi 5
802.11ac

BT

BT 5.0

HDMI

4 Units
(HDMI 2.0)

USB

2 Units

Remote

Magic+NFC

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

HD

Screen Size

32H"

Resolution

1366 x 768

BLU Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

Color Enhancer

Dynamic Color

Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Noise Reduction

NR

HEVC (Video Decoder)

2K@60P, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

2K@60P, 10bit

Picture Mode

Yes 8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

10W
(5W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice

Audio Codec

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA

SMART FUNCTION

Number of CPUs

Single

Quick Access

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.3

Teletext Page

Yes

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes

[DVB] Subtitle

Yes

AD (Audio Description)

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

Version

HDMI 1.4

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB

1 (Side)

Component

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

POWER & GREEN

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

ACCESSORY

Remote

L-con

Battereis

Yes
(AAA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

OSD Language

6 Languages

Game Built-in

Yes

