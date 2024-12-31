We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 - 65QNED80T6B (2024) + QNED-matching Sound Bar, Dolby Atmos - SQ70TY
-
65 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)
-
QNED-matching SoundBar, Dolby Atmos - SQ70TY
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 904 x 295
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.9
-
Packaging Weight
-
29.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
POWER
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
