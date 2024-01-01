We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG, Quantum Dot Nanocell Colour Technology QNED TV, 75 inch QNED81R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 1 pole stand, 2023 New + LG Soundbar SH7Q
-
LG, Quantum Dot Nanocell Colour Technology QNED TV, 75 inch QNED81R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 1 pole stand, 2023 New
-
Mega Power SoundBar, 800 Watts - SH7Q
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1675x964x44.5
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
36.6
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1675x964x44.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1675x1043x405
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820x1205x253
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
895x405
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
36.6
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
40.0
-
Packaging Weight
-
50.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400x400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Multi View
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
-
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
-
SH7Q
-
Subwoofer Model Name
-
SPQ5H-W
-
System (Main Chip)
-
MT8502
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
-
Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
-
1200 x 97 x 145
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
-
Metal Grille/Mold/Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
-
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
-
8.52Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3Kg
-
Gross Weight
-
19.8Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1326 x 482 x 251
-
Type
-
Flexo
-
Color
-
Yellow
CONTAINER Q'TY
-
20ft
-
152
-
40ft
-
324
-
40ft (HC)
-
405
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
-
5.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
-
800W
-
Front
-
120W*2
-
Center
-
120W
-
Surround (Side)
-
120W*2
-
Subwoofer
-
200W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
-
85dB
-
System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Impedance
-
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
-
6EA
-
Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
HDMI In / Out
-
No / Yes(1)
-
USB
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes/Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
-
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
-
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
-
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
-
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
-
Yes / Yes
-
SFX (Default)
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
-
No / Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
-
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
-
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
-
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
-
No / Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround
-
No / Yes / Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
-
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
-
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
-
No / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
-
No / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
-
No / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
-
No / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
-
No / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
-
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS, refer to “Rated Voltage (SMPS)” Sheet)
-
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
-
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
-
RAV21 (same as 21)
-
Battery(Size)
-
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
