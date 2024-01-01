We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Base Assembly
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
Compatible Models
43LM6300PLA.AEK
43LM6370PVA.AFFE
43LM6370PVA.AFKE
43LM6370PVA.AFPE
43LM6370PVA.AFTE
43LM6370PVA.AFU
43LM6370PVA.AGEE
43LM6370PVA.AMAE
43LM6370PVA.AMEE
43LM6370PVA.AMGE
43LM6370PVA.AMNE
43LM6370PVA.AMQE
43LM6370PVA.AMVE
43UK6300PVB.AFAE
43UK6300PVB.AFFE
43UK6300PVB.AFTE
43UK6300PVB.AFU
43UK6300PVB.AGEE
43UK6300PVB.AMAE
43UK6300PVB.AMBE
43UK6300PVB.AMEE
43UK6300PVB.AMQE
43UM7340PVA.AFFE
43UM7340PVA.AFKE
43UM7340PVA.AFPE
43UM7340PVA.AFTE
43UM7340PVA.AFU
43UM7340PVA.AGEE
43UM7340PVA.AMAE
43UM7340PVA.AMEE 43UM7340PVA.AMGE 43UM7340PVA.AMNE 43UM7340PVA.AMQE 43UM7340PVA.AMVE 43UN7340PVC.AFFE 43UN7340PVC.AFKE 43UN7340PVC.AFPE 43UN7340PVC.AFTE 43UN7340PVC.AFU 43UN7340PVC.AGEE 43UN7340PVC.AMAE 43UN7340PVC.AMEE 43UN7340PVC.AMFE 43UN7340PVC.AMGE 43UN7340PVC.AMIE 43UN7340PVC.AMNE 43UN7340PVC.AMQE 43UN7340PVC.AMVE 43US660H0GD.AFFE 43US660H0GD.AFKE 43US660H0GD.AFLE 43US660H0GD.AFPE 43US660H0GD.AFUE 43US660H0GD.AGSE 43US660H0GD.AMAE 43US660H0GD.AMEE 43US660H0GD.AMIE 43US660H0GD.AMNE
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.