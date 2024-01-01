Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Remote Controller Assembly

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Remote Controller Assembly

AKB76039906

Remote Controller Assembly

(0)
front view
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Compatible Models

    43UQ75006LG.AFFE
    43UQ75006LG.AGEE
    43UQ75006LG.AMFE
    43UQ75006LG.AMIE
    43UQ751C0LG.AFUE
    43UQ751C0LG.AMAE
    43UQ751C0LG.AMIE
    43UQ751T0LG.AMAE
    43UQ80006LD.AFFE
    43UQ80006LD.AFKE
    43UQ80006LD.AFTE
    43UQ80006LD.AFU
    43UQ80006LD.AGEE
    43UQ80006LD.AMAE
    43UQ80006LD.AMEE
    43UQ80006LD.AMNE
    43UQ80006LD.AMQE
    50UQ75006LG.AFFE
    50UQ75006LG.AMFE
    50UQ751C0LG.AMIE
    50UQ80006LD.AFFE
    50UQ80006LD.AMNE
    55UQ75006LG.AFPE
    55UQ75006LG.AGEE
    55UQ75006LG.AMFE
    55UQ75006LG.AMIE
    55UQ751C0LG.AMIE
    55UQ751T0LG.AMAE
    55UQ80006LD.AFFE
    55UQ80006LD.AMRE
    60UQ79006LD.AFPE
    60UQ79006LD.AFU
    60UQ79006LD.AMVE
    65UQ75006LG.AFFE
    65UQ75006LG.AFKE
    65UQ75006LG.AFTE
    65UQ75006LG.AGEE
    65UQ75006LG.AMEE
    65UQ75006LG.AMNE
    65UQ75006LG.AMQE
    65UQ751C0LG.AFUE
    65UQ751C0LG.AMIE
    65UQ80006LD.AGEE
    70UQ80006LD.AFFE
    75UQ80006LD.AFFE
    75UQ801C0LD.AFUE

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 