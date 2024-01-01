Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ULTRA HD TV 79'' UG880T

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV 79'' UG880T

79UG880T

LG ULTRA HD TV 79'' UG880T

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Device

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    79

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Curved

    Yes

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • LED Plus (Local Dimming)

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVBT2

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    4.0Ch Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync

    Yes

3D SPECIFICATION

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes

COMMON

  • Web Browser

    Yes

DVR(DIGITAL)

  • ① External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • ② Internal Memory

    Yes

  • Time Shift (live playback) - ① External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • ① TV watch & record

    Yes

  • ② External Input watch & record

    Yes (RF/Composite)

  • DVR (Digital)

    Yes

MEDIA SHARE

  • Remote App

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (Language)

    21 Language (Western Africa : 28 Language)

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)

  • HDMI

    4 (3G:3 / 6G:1)

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    2 / 1

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

  • RF In

    1 (V)

  • Composite In

    1(Gender, V)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

    1(Gender, V)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (V)

  • LAN

    1 (V)

  • Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

    1 (V)

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    F310 2ea

  • Remote Controller

    MR14 (BLACK)

  • HID (Keyboard, Mouse)

    Ready

  • BT Soundbar

    Ready

DIMENSION (WITH PACKING)

  • WxHxD (mm)

    1868 x 1137 x 239

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 