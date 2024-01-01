We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 79'' UG880T
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Device
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
79
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Curved
Yes
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
LED Plus (Local Dimming)
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVBT2
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
4.0Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
COMMON
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(DIGITAL)
-
① External Hard Drive
Yes
-
② Internal Memory
Yes
-
Time Shift (live playback) - ① External Hard Drive
Yes
-
① TV watch & record
Yes
-
② External Input watch & record
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
DVR (Digital)
Yes
MEDIA SHARE
-
Remote App
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
21 Language (Western Africa : 28 Language)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI
4 (3G:3 / 6G:1)
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
2 / 1
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1 (V)
-
Composite In
1(Gender, V)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )
1(Gender, V)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
1 (V)
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
F310 2ea
-
Remote Controller
MR14 (BLACK)
-
HID (Keyboard, Mouse)
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
DIMENSION (WITH PACKING)
-
WxHxD (mm)
1868 x 1137 x 239
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.