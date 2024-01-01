Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the space.

11 years later, still on top

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Time-tested legends and rising masterpieces

Crafting a sensation as breathtaking and awe-inspiring as LG OLED doesn't happen overnight. It takes an unparalleled commitment to innovation, artistry, and an alpha 11 AI Processor that changes more than just the picture. Now, there's another new masterpiece to add to the hall of fame — the LG OLED evo G4.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the space.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the space.

For picture and sound experience uniquely yours

LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The AI Processor lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further.

alpha 11 AI Processor

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through 11 years of expertise in deep learning, graphics, and speed.

6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the space.

AI Picture Wizard

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the space.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the space.

AI Super Upscaling

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

An LG OLED TV displaying a guitar performance floats against a light mauve backdrop. White beads of sound and waves project from the TV and circle around it.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

*Screen images simulated.
**Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
***Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
****Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
*****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the space.

For designs that fit every way of your life

LG OLED evo AI G4

Designed to match perfectly in every way

Incredible innovation for inspiring interiors. LG OLED evo G4's One Wall Design and matching LG Soundbar SG10TY are marvels in design engineering, getting unbelievably close to the wall with barely-there bezels or extrusions for more immersive viewing.

Learn more

PC: A couple watching a concert playing on an LG OLED evo G4 with the perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY in a modern living space. MO: A man watching a concert playing on an LG OLED evo G4 with the perfectly matching LG Soundbar SG10TY in a modern living space. An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar. A side profile view of an LG OLED evo G4 and LG Soundbar SG10TY, both with incredibly thin dimensions and virtually zero gap against the wall.

LG OLED evo AI C4 with SC9

Made to perform an unforgettable duet

A harmony of incredible sight and sound. Immerse yourself in everything you watch with the LG OLED evo C4 and the built-to-match LG Soundbar SC9.

Learn more

A side profile view of LG OLED evo C4 showing landscape photography in a casual and bohemian-style living room with warm lights. Two women enjoying and cheering on the soccer game playing on LG OLED evo C4 in a bright and casual living room. The LG Soundbar SC9 attaches neatly to the TV. An angled crop view of LG OLED evo C4 attached to LG Soundbar SC9 with the Synergy Bracket.

LG OLED Flex

Reshape the game

Flex your curves, up your game. LG OLED Flex's innovative bendable screen moves from a flat screen to a 900R curved display at the touch of a button to boost your immersion.

LG OLED Flex seen from behind in a colorful gaming room. The Shield Design is lit up with a red backlight. LG OLED Flex seen from the front in a dark and purple-lit gaming room playing a racing game.

Hear's why world-class
directors choose LG OLED

A black and white still image from an interview with Sean Baker. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white image of Lee Sungjin with his name displayed in orange block capitals, along with the words &quot;LG OLED&quot; and &quot;Movie.&quot;
A black and white image of Hamaguchi Ryusuke with his name displayed in orange block capitals, along with the words ''LG OLED'' and ''Movie.''
A black and white still image from an interview with Sean Baker. His name appears in bold orange letters across the bottom of the frame. The phrase LG OLED is in the top left corner, and the word movie is in the top right corner.
A black and white image of Lee Sungjin with his name displayed in orange block capitals, along with the words &quot;LG OLED&quot; and &quot;Movie.&quot;
A black and white image of Hamaguchi Ryusuke with his name displayed in orange block capitals, along with the words ''LG OLED'' and ''Movie.''

Anora(2024)

Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker on his influences and inspirations.

Beef(2023)

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist(2023)

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies. 

PC: LG OLED evo G4, LG OLED evo C4, and LG OLED B4 side-by-side, each displaying a different-colored abstract artwork on screen. Light casts from each TV to the ground below. A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years at the top right corner. MO: LG OLED evo G4, LG OLED evo C4, and LG OLED B4 in a row, each displaying a different-colored abstract artwork on screen. Light casts from each TV to the ground below. A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years at the top right corner.

ALL-NEW LG OLED AI

Meet the icons of LG OLED's 11th consecutive year on top

Meet the icons of LG OLED's 11th consecutive year on top Learn more

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/for more details.

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 