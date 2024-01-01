We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray player
All Spec
SYSTEM
-
NTSC
up to 480i
-
PAL
up to 576i
VIDEO
-
Video DAC
162Mhz/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz
-
VBI(WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion)
Yes
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Deep Color (HDMI1.4)
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
-
Cinema Zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio DAC
-
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Re-Encoder DTS Only
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Down Sampling 48kHz 16bit
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control OFF/ON
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT
-
DVD((NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 Decoding
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes/No
-
WMA
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes (2ch)
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes (2ch)
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Foramt
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture,Text-based Subtitle
CONVENIENCE
-
Initial Logo
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Time bar
Yes
-
Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Instant Booting
Yes
-
Booting Time
Yes
-
Loading Time
Yes
-
Firmware update
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Thumbnail
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
F/ PANEL
-
Resolution
upto 1080p24/60Hz
-
USB
Yes
R/PANEL
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Audio L/R
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
APPLICATIONS
-
BD profile
5.0
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Yes
-
BD remote
Yes
BD PLAYBACK
-
MHP-Like Interactivity
Yes
-
Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
Yes
-
Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio
Yes
-
Still Picture
PNG, JPEG, GIF
