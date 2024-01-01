Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3D Blu-ray player

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D Blu-ray player

BD660

3D Blu-ray player

(0)
Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

  • NTSC

    up to 480i

  • PAL

    up to 576i

VIDEO

  • Video DAC

    162Mhz/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz

  • VBI(WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion)

    Yes

  • NTSC-PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Deep Color (HDMI1.4)

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Last Scene Memory

    Yes

  • Cinema Zoom

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio DAC

    -

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Re-Encoder DTS Only

    Yes

  • LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Down Sampling 48kHz 16bit

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control OFF/ON

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT

  • DVD((NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • MP3 Decoding

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes/No

  • WMA

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • Blu-ray 3D

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes (2ch)

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes (2ch)

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Graphics/Subtitle Foramt

    2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture,Text-based Subtitle

CONVENIENCE

  • Initial Logo

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Time bar

    Yes

  • Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Instant Booting

    Yes

  • Booting Time

    Yes

  • Loading Time

    Yes

  • Firmware update

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Thumbnail

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

F/ PANEL

  • Resolution

    upto 1080p24/60Hz

  • USB

    Yes

R/PANEL

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

APPLICATIONS

  • BD profile

    5.0

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • External HDD playback (via USB)

    Yes

  • BD remote

    Yes

BD PLAYBACK

  • MHP-Like Interactivity

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip

    Yes

  • Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio

    Yes

  • Still Picture

    PNG, JPEG, GIF

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 