8 KG Washer / Direct Drive

F1222TD5

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Washing Machine Type

    Washing machine

  • Detail W/M Type

    Front Load

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Door size (mm)

    300

  • Door Opening Angle

    180

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1200/800/400/No Spin/Rinse Hold

  • Variable temperature

    Cold/30/40/60/95

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3~19

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Running Time indicator

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes

SPECICAL FEATURES

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive Motor

  • Stand-by power zero function

    Yes

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • with Foam sensing & removal

    Yes

  • Cycle Reserve System

    Yes

  • Load detect

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Water Consumption(liter)

    55

  • Energy Consumption (kWh)

    1.02

  • Washing Noise Level (dBA)

    54

  • Spinning Noise Level (dBA)

    67

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A+

  • Washing performance class

    A

  • Spin performance class

    B

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Quick

    Yes

  • Synthetic

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Bulky

    Yes

  • Bio Care

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Boiling Care

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse Hold

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Medic rinse

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Child-Look

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER

  • Child Lock

    Yes

DIMENSION(WXHXD)

  • Packing

    600x850x550

