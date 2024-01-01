We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg LG Front Load Wahing Machine with Stain Care + LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, Dark Silver color
-
8kg LG Front Load Wahing Machine with Stain Care
-
LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, Dark Silver color
Summary
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
-
(24”) 8kg
-
Dimension (W x D x H)
-
600 x 560 x 850
-
Color
-
Dark Silver
-
Orgin
-
Türkiye
FEATURE
-
Energy
-
B
-
Energy Consumption
-
55 kWh / 100 cycle
-
RPM
-
1200
-
Noise
-
53 / 78dB (Wash / Spin)
-
Display
-
Big LED
Summary
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity (kg)
-
8
-
Color
-
Dark Silver
-
Type
-
Front Load Condenser Tumble Dryer
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R290
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A++
-
Annual Energy Consumption (AEc)
-
235.0 kWh/year
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
-
Yes
-
Standard program
-
Cotton + Cupboard Dry
-
Time - Weighted Program time (Tt)
-
138 min
-
Time - Full Load (Tdry)
-
179 min
-
Time - Partial Load (Tdry1/2)
-
107 min
-
Sound power level
-
65dB
FEATURE
-
Display
-
LED (7-segment)
-
Window Button
-
Touch button
-
Drum
-
Galvanized
MAIN COURSE
-
Main Course
-
15
-
Common Course - Cotton
-
Yes
-
Common Course - Synthetics
-
Yes
-
Common Course - Delicates
-
Yes
-
Common Course - Mixed Fabrics
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Shirt 20
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Quick 34
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Refresh
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Wool Refresh
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Duvet
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Babywear
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Special Course - Towel
-
Yes
-
Time dry Course - Time Dry
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTION
-
Delay Start (+1~23 hr)
-
Yes
OPTION
-
Dry Target(Iron/Cupboard/Extra)
-
Yes
-
Dry Level (Lv1 ~ Lv4)
-
Yes
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
Spin(Washing Machine's Spin RPM) Select
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Buzzer
-
On/Off
DRY LEVEL
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
CONVINENCE
-
End Beep
-
Yes
-
Remain Time
-
Yes
-
Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Clean Filter
-
Yes
-
Empty Water
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring (Energy Consumption Display)
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
POWER SOURCE
-
Rating
-
220-240V, 50 Hz
SIZE
-
Product (WXDXH)
-
600×610×850
WEIGHT
-
Net / Grosss (kg)
-
48 / 50
DRAWER
-
Drawer Capacity
-
5.25 ℓ
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.