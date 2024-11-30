Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8/5KG Washing Machine Chrome Knob

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

8/5KG Washing Machine Chrome Knob

F4J3TMG5P

8/5KG Washing Machine Chrome Knob

(0)
F4J3TMG5P

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Sleek design

Sleek design & convinient Touch UI

Touch control boast a seamless and sleek design that brings a touch of sophistication to the home. Each model in the lineup offers a touch control panel angled for maximum visibility.

Award and Proven

Award and Proven

Global No. 1 Selling Home Laundry Appliances Brand For 2 Consecutive Years (Excluding China)

Inverter DD for a Powerful Wash with Less Noise

Inverter DD for a Powerful Wash with Less Noise

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor is directly attached to the drum without using a belt or pulley. Lesser mechanical parts ensures less energy dissipation which enhances the washing performance, ensures low noise & vibration, more durability and energy saving.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6motion DD

6 Motion DD technology provides optimized motion combinations for each fabric type. So it delivers powerful washing perfomance with less damage.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F4J3TMG5P

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Silver

  • Door Type

    Chrome Door

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    5

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

FEATURES

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 880 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 560

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 