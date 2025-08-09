Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG 9 kg Front Load, 1400RPM, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG 9 kg Front Load, 1400RPM, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG 9 kg Front Load, 1400RPM, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

F4Y2VYGYP
Key Features

  • Tempered Glass Door
  • 1400 RPM
  • LG ThinQ™
  • Inverter Direct Drive™
  • 6 Motion™
  • Tub Clean™
It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

wm

wm

wm

wm

Thoughtfully designed

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

10-year warranty

Reliability guaranteed

10-year warranty

Reliability guaranteed

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

It shows six motion movements of the washing machine

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

The laundry is being steam-removed

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

Stay calm and easily identify errors

Smart Diagnosis™ ensures calm understanding, easily identifying washer concerns.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

PROGRAMS

  • Duvet

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 880 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Weight (kg)

    58.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    62.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    590

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    6222048413589

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

