11 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology + 10.1 kg Energy Saving, Capable Drying

11 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology + 10.1 kg Energy Saving, Capable Drying

F4Y9.RH10

11 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology + 10.1 kg Energy Saving, Capable Drying

Summary

Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
KEY FEATURE #1
AI DD™
KEY FEATURE #2
Steam+

Key Specs

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

11

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

ezDispense

No

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

Yes

Drum Light

No

Steam+

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

غسل توربو

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight (kg)

67.0

Weight include packing (kg)

71.0

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

620

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

No

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ColdWash

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

6222048404501

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

Yes

Dimension (mm)

rh10v9pv2w-v

Key Specs

Body Color

Platinum

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10.1

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 851 x 690

Reversible Door

Impossble

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum

Door Type

Tempered Glass + Cr Rim

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10.1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Big LED (Black + Dark Gray)

FEATURES

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

3ea Option

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Reversible Door

Impossble

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 851 x 690

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Beep On/Off

On/Off

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

What people are saying

