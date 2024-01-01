We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology + 10.1 kg Energy Saving, Capable Drying
11 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology
10.1 kg Energy Saving, Capable Drying
Summary
Key Specs
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
ezDispense
No
Steam
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum Silver
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
Type
Front Load Washer
AI DD
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Centum System
No
Dual Dry
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
غسل توربو
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Weight (kg)
67.0
Weight include packing (kg)
71.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
No
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
No
Wrinkle Care
Yes
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
6222048404501
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
Yes
Dimension (mm)
Key Specs
Body Color
Platinum
-
-
-
-
-
-
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum
Door Type
Tempered Glass + Cr Rim
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10.1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Big LED (Black + Dark Gray)
FEATURES
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
3ea Option
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Reversible Door
Impossble
Drum Light
Yes
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 851 x 690
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
Yes
Condenser Care
Yes
Drum Care
Yes
Less Time
Yes
More Time
Yes
Time Dry
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Beep On/Off
On/Off
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
