Prime Refresh Drying

RC9041CZ1

MATERIALS & DECO SPEC.

  • Drum

    STS430

  • Top Plate

    Board (LPM)

  • Cabinet

    Painted Steel / VCM

  • Control Panel

    Plastic

  • Door Type

    Black Glass Door

QUALITY

  • Noise

    62 dB

  • Leg Adjust

    4 Adjustable Legs

  • Drying Time

    16min/kg

CONVINENCE

  • End Buzzer

    Yes

  • Clean Filter

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Remain Time / Drying Step

    Yes

  • Empty Water

    Yes

  • Heater

    Multi-Level Control

  • Auto Condenser Clean Alarm

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Impossble

ADDITIONAL FUNCTION

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Tme Delay

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Option

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

BASIC COURSE

  • Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Basic Course

    5 Courses

  • Bulky Item

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

UNIQUE COURSE

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Unique Course

    2 courses

  • Skin Care

    Yes

TREND COURSE

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Trend Course

    4 Courses

  • Delicate

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Dry Capacity (kg)

    10.2

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Design Look

    LED

  • Type

    Condensing

  • Intelligent Electronic Controls

    Yes

  • Electronic Jog Dial

    Yes

  • Panel

    Modern Wave

  • Capacity.

    10.2

  • Main Course

    14

FUTURE COURSE

  • Future Course

    3 Courses

  • Warm

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

