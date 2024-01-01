We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Prime Refresh Drying
All Spec
MATERIALS & DECO SPEC.
-
Drum
STS430
-
Top Plate
Board (LPM)
-
Cabinet
Painted Steel / VCM
-
Control Panel
Plastic
-
Door Type
Black Glass Door
QUALITY
-
Noise
62 dB
-
Leg Adjust
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Drying Time
16min/kg
CONVINENCE
-
End Buzzer
Yes
-
Clean Filter
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
Yes
-
Empty Water
Yes
-
Heater
Multi-Level Control
-
Auto Condenser Clean Alarm
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Impossble
ADDITIONAL FUNCTION
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Tme Delay
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Option
Yes
-
Buzzer
Yes
BASIC COURSE
-
Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Basic Course
5 Courses
-
Bulky Item
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Quick Dry
Yes
UNIQUE COURSE
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Unique Course
2 courses
-
Skin Care
Yes
TREND COURSE
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Trend Course
4 Courses
-
Delicate
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
10.2
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Design Look
LED
-
Type
Condensing
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls
Yes
-
Electronic Jog Dial
Yes
-
Panel
Modern Wave
-
Capacity.
10.2
-
Main Course
14
FUTURE COURSE
-
Future Course
3 Courses
-
Warm
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.