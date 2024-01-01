We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8 KG Washer / 4 KG Dryer Direct Drive
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Front Load
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
8
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
4
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Color
Silver
-
Door size (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
180
-
Variable Spin Speed
1200/800/400/No Spin/Rinse Hold
-
Variable temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
3~19
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive Motor
-
Stand-by power zero function
Yes
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
with Foam sensing & removal
Yes
-
Load detect
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A+
-
Washing performance class
A
-
Spin performance class
A
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Hand wash
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
