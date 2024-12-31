Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
21kg New LG WM Topload - T21H7EHHT5

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

21kg New LG WM Topload - T21H7EHHT5

T21H7EHHT5

21kg New LG WM Topload - T21H7EHHT5

(0)
Front view
A image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel and lint filter design.

A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner

A larger lint filter keeps your laundry and drum cleaner as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.

*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.

The scent button on the LG washing machine is emphasized a mother and daughter sit on the floor enjoying the smell of a towel

Enjoy Fresher Fabrics for Longer

Your laundry will smell fresher and longer when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.

*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

LG ThinQ

Smart Control, Smart Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

A gentle waves background with the Inverter DirectDrive 10 Year Warranty logo, the Inverter DirectDrive logo.

Long Lasting and High Reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

T21H7EHHT5
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1040 x 670
Type
Top Load Washer
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1040 x 670

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1355

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1040 x 670

  • Weight (kg)

    45.5

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Water Plus

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091856975

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 