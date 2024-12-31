We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
Built for Performance, Styled By You
It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.
Nature-Inspired Color
Redefine Your Space
Laundry Room
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Bathroom
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Utility Room
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Make Built-In Design Easy
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Easy Reach Control Panel
Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.
Built-in Intelligence
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my ThinQ products?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806084210302
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
Quick Dry
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
