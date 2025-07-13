Estante cubierta de la bandeja para verdura de frigorífico

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
La posición de montaje real de este artículo puede variar según el modelo del producto.
Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto.