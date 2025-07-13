Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses)

Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses)

Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses)

ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401
LG Filtro de agua para frigorífico LT800P (6 meses), ADQ73613401

Características principales

  • Filtros de agua de recambio para refrigerador de LG
  • Apuesta por un suministro de agua más clara y fresca y de mejor sabor para tu familia.
  • Ten la tranquilidad de usar los filtros con certificación NSF de LG para reducir los contaminantes.
  • Proporciona agua potable de gran calidad y elimina contaminantes como herbicidas, productos químicos y detergentes.
  • Retira el 97 % del benceno, el 99 % de la atrazina y prácticamente todo el mercurio y el plomo.
Más

Posición de montaje

La posición de montaje real de este artículo puede variar según el modelo del producto. 

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto. 

Hay un filtro de agua en el interior de la botella situada bajo la puerta izquierda del frigorífico.

Cómo cambiar

Es posible que las instrucciones para reemplazar este artículo difieran ligeramente de la información detallada a continuación. 

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto.

PASO 1
Retira el filtro de agua anterior.

Levanta y retira el cesto inferior situado en la parte izquierda de la puerta del frigorífico.

Vascula el extremo derecho del filtro de agua para extraerlo del compartimento y, a continuación, agarra el filtro y gíralo en el sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj para retirarlo del cabezal del filtro.

Hay un filtro de agua en el interior de la botella situada bajo la puerta izquierda del frigorífico.

PASO 2
Sustituye el filtro de agua por el nuevo.

Introduce el filtro nuevo en el cabezal al efecto y gíralo en el sentido de las agujas del reloj hasta que la flecha del filtro nuevo quede alineado con la flecha del cabezal del filtro.

Inclina el filtro para introducirlo de nuevo en el compartimento.

Hay un filtro de agua en el interior de la botella situada bajo la puerta izquierda del frigorífico.

PASO 3

Vuelve a colocar el cesto de la puerta.

Hay un filtro de agua en el interior de la botella situada bajo la puerta izquierda del frigorífico.

*Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener lenguaje publicitario y pueden diferir del producto real. La apariencia, especificaciones y otros detalles del producto quedan sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso para su mejora.

*Todas las imágenes y fotografías del producto pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar según la resolución del monitor, la configuración de brillo y las especificaciones de cada ordenador.

*El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso y su disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO