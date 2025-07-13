Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Estante cubierta de la bandeja para verdura de frigorífico

AHT74894101
Características principales

  • Estante cubierta de la bandeja para verdura original de frigorífico LG
  • Estante cubierta de la bandeja para verdura de frigorífico

Posición de montaje

La posición de montaje real de este artículo puede variar según el modelo del producto. 

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto. 

