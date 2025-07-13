Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Filtro de agua para frigorífico (6 meses)

ADQ32617703
Características principales

  • Filtros de agua de recambio para refrigerador de LG
  • Filtración eficaz
  • Filtros de agua para refrigerador de LG auténticos
  • Fácil alcance para una sustitución sencilla
Más

Posición de montaje

La posición de montaje real de este artículo puede variar según el modelo del producto. 

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto. 

Hay un filtro de agua en la esquina superior derecha del frigorífico.

Cómo cambiar

Es posible que las instrucciones para reemplazar este artículo difieran ligeramente de la información detallada a continuación. 

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual correspondiente al modelo de tu producto.

PASO 1 
Retira el cartucho antiguo.

Gira la rueda del contador del cartucho en el sentido de las agujas del reloj. Cuando el cartucho se haya soltado, notarás que se sale de su sitio. Extrae el cartucho.

 

- NOTA: Al sustituir el filtro, sale una pequeña cantidad de agua (unos 25 cc). Coloca un vaso debajo del orificio para que el agua no se derrame.

PASO 2
Sustituye el cartucho por uno nuevo.

Extrae el cartucho nuevo de su embalaje y retira la tapa protectora de las juntas tóricas. Con la rueda del cartucho en posición vertical, coloca el filtro nuevo en la tapa hasta que llegue al tope.

 

Si puedes girar el filtro de un lado a otro, significa que no está completamente insertado. Empújalo con firmeza y gíralo para encajarlo en su sitio. Se oirá un chasquido cuando quede acoplado en su sitio. Con ayuda del asidero, gira el cartucho en el sentido de las agujas del reloj aproximadamente un cuarto de vuelta.  Se oirá un chasquido cuando quede acoplado en su sitio.

PASO 3
Limpia el sistema de agua tras sustituir el filtro.

Para limpiar el sistema, dispensa 9,46 litros de agua por el filtro antes de su uso (dispensa agua durante aproximadamente cinco minutos).

*Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener lenguaje publicitario y pueden diferir del producto real. La apariencia, especificaciones y otros detalles del producto quedan sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso para su mejora.

*Todas las imágenes y fotografías del producto pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar según la resolución del monitor, la configuración de brillo y las especificaciones de cada ordenador.

*El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso y su disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

