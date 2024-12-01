LG Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32: solución de aerotermia que combina una unidad interior y un depósito de agua (A+++/A++)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HN1616Y



Therma V Split Hidromodul R32

HN1616Y


Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32

Utilizando el aire exterior y la electricidad como fuente de calor, la calefacción, refrigeración y el agua caliente se suministran a través de la tubería de agua. Es seguro, ahorra espacio adicional y es fácil de instalar.

Cómo funciona Therma V Split Hidromodul R32

Cómo funciona Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul



Ahorra espacio con el tipo integrado

Ahorra espacio

Un producto todo en uno, Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32 presenta un volumen un 18% más bajo y es un 39% más ligero en comparación con los modelos anteriores. No solo ahorra espacio, sino que también es fácil de instalar.

Con la Garantía LG

Therma V tiene 3 años de garantía total y 5 años de garantía en el compresor*

*Solo aplicable al Compresor incluido en los sistemas Therma V comercializados después del 01.01.2022 (durante 2 años adicionales a la garantía legal (3 años)). La garantía comercial cubre el coste de la pieza, la mano de obra y el desplazamiento, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. Para más información: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

Compresor R1

 

El compresor R1 es el revolucionario motor que compone el Therma V Hydrosplit R32. Se trata de una versión mejorada que aumenta la eficiencia y la fiabilidad general de la máquina.


Refrigerante Ecológico

 

El Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32 está equipado con un refrigerante respetuoso con el medio ambiente que tiene un bajo potencial de calentamiento global (GWP) de 675. Proporciona una calefacción potente y altamente eficiente. Además, cumple con todos los requisitos normativos europeos.

Control de calefacción individual para dos zonas

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32 puede controlar la temperatura de dos zonas separadas a través de circuitos de calefacción independientes. El kit de válvula mezcladora permite a los usuarios establecer diferentes temperaturas objetivo en diferentes zonas.

*Se requiere un juego de válvula mezcladora por separado.
**La temperatura en esta imagen es un ejemplo. La temperatura objetivo cambia según la configuración preferida del usuario.

Control de calefacción inteligente

Control de calefacción inteligente

La interfaz de usuario intuitiva facilita una navegación rápida y conveniente con un simple toque, pudiendo programar y configurar el Therma V de manera sencilla.. Además, la monitorización diaria y mensual del consumo energético permite gestionar la energía de forma eficiente

*Accesorio necesario para el monitoreo de energía: PENKTH000 (módulo de interfaz del medidor) y medidor de vatios, Temp. sensor, etc. Consulte el manual de instalación.

La temperatura se adapta a cada estación

El modo automático estacional modifica el funcionamiento del Therma V entre calefacción y refrigeración en función de la estación del año y la temperatura deseada.

*El ajuste de temperatura en esta imagen es solo un ejemplo. La temperatura objetivo cambia según la configuración preferida del usuario.

Posibilidad de expansión flexible

Aprovecha al máximo el THERMA V R32 IWT añadiendo un tanque de inercia y uno de expansion para el circuito de agua caliente. Ambos tanques te permitirán tener un apoyo en momentos de mayor demanda de agua sin necesidad de espacio adicional.

*Tanque de inercia y Tanque de expansión para compra por separado.

Fácil de monitorizar

El flujo de agua se puede comprobar fácilmente mediante el controlador Standard III.
Mantenimiento fácil y rápido1

Mantenimiento fácil y rápido

El controlador almacena hasta 50 configuraciones en su historial, lo que facilita la resolución de errores o averías.

Control remoto desde cualquier lugar

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ™, se puede controlar fácilmente el sistema de aerotermia en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. El acceso remoto al sistema de calefacción permite la máxima comodidad. LG ThinQ™ funciona con el control por voz del Asistente de Google mediante el uso del altavoz inteligente y el módem Wi-Fi de Google Home.

*Accesorios necesarios: altavoz doméstico de Google, PWFMDD200 (módem Wi-Fi LG) y PWYREW000.
**Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC.
***Google Home Voice es compatible con Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania, España, Italia, Austria, Irlanda y Portugal. Las funciones de ThinQ pueden variar según el país.

Imagen de eficiencia energética

Gestión Eficiente de la Energía

Alimenta tu equipo Therma V con energía solar. Integración total con el módulo fotovoltaico y el Sistema de almacenamiento ESS de LG que te permite guardar la energía sobrante para su uso posterior, consiguiendo una gestión eficiente y flexible de la energía.

*Módulo PV y ESS para compra/pedido por separado.

Todas las especificaciones

CONFORMIDAD

  • Nombre del modelo del producto

    HN1616Y.NB1

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Etiquetado energético

    A+++/A++

UNIDAD EXTERIOR

  • Nombre del modelo de la unidad exterior

    HU121MRB.U30 / HU141MRB.U30/ HU161MRB.U30 /HU123MRB.U30 / HU143MRB.U30 / HU163MRB.U30

GENERAL

  • Dimensiones de la unidad interior_WxHxD(mm)

    601 x 1812 x 685

  • Peso de la unidad interior(kg)

    130

  • Dimensiones de la unidad exterior_WxHxD(mm)

    950 x 1380 x 330

  • Peso de la unidad exterior(kg)

    91.7

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R32

