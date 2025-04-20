Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Aire acondicionado Multi 2x1 NET
MEZ69265302 EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

  • Disfruta de un 5% dto extra en el pago

Aire acondicionado Multi 2x1 NET

MEZ69265302 EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
RMN09

Aire acondicionado Multi 2x1 NET

  • Front Diagram
  • Front
  • Front-Open
  • Left-Side-Open
  • Right-Side-Open
  • Top-Perspective
  • Side-Perspective
  • DUAL Inverter-Front
  • DUAL Inverter-Right-Perspective
  • DUAL Inverter-Left-Perspective
Front Diagram
Front
Front-Open
Left-Side-Open
Right-Side-Open
Top-Perspective
Side-Perspective
DUAL Inverter-Front
DUAL Inverter-Right-Perspective
DUAL Inverter-Left-Perspective

Características principales

  • Solución versátil para todos los hogares. Permite climatizar varias estancias con una unidad exterior
  • Wifi Integrado para controlarlo con la app LG ThinQ
  • Compresor Dual Inverter con 5 años de garantía
  • Función autolimpieza: olvídate del polvo, bacterias y malos olores
  • Máxima durabilidad gracias a la protección anticorrosiva contra la humedad. Ideal en zonas de costa
Más

Siéntete como en casa gracias a los aires acondicionados de LG

Se pueden combinar 2 unidades interiores y 1 unidad exterior

Multi Split

Ahorra espacio

Se muestra el filtro integrado en el aire acondicionado

Filtro antipolvo

Elimina el 90% del polvo

Se muestra el filtro integrado en el aire acondicionado

Ahorro de energía

Ecológico y asequible

Un equpo de aire acondicionado y 3 iconos de ahorro de energía (monedas, enchufes, hojas) sobre un fondo abstracto que recuerda a una hoja.

Refrigeración rápida

Confort inmediato en cualquier momento

Multi Split 

Ahorra espacio sin reducir el confort 

Haz sitio al confort. El aire acondicionado multi split de LG utiliza una sola unidad exterior y amplía las opciones de climatización del interior con varias unidades interiores.

Vista isométrica de la casa con la imagen de la unidad exterior y 2 unidades interiores.

*Las imágenes y características del producto tienen un propósito ilustrativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Aprovecha el espacio exterior

El aire acondicionado Multi Split de LG ocupa menos espacio en el exterior de tu vivienda para que puedas aprovecharlo en lo que tú quieras. 

2 imágenes separadas con un Multisistema LG y productos convencionales en el balcón.

Control más inteligente, vida más inteligente

MÁS INFORMACIÓN SOBRE THINQ

Mantenimiento eficaz y sencillo

La app LG ThinQ™ monitoriza continuamente tu aire acondicionado y te permite un control del consumo de energía y del mantenimiento mucho más sencillo. 

Conéctate y contrólalo desde culaquier parte

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ te permite conectarte fácilmente a tu aire acondicionado como nunca antes habías podido. Enciende tu aire acondicionado con solo pulsar un botón, estés donde estés.

Control sencillo con asistente de voz

Dile a tu aire acondicionado exactamente lo que necesitas, cuando lo necesites. Di: «Enciende/apaga el aire acondicionado», y el altavoz de IA te escuchará y encenderá/apagará el aire acondicionado.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo y todos los logotipos y marcas de movimiento relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc o sus filiales. *LG SmartThinQ pasa a llamarse LG ThinQ. *Las funciones inteligentes y el asistente de voz del producto pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulta con tu distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio. *No se incluye el dispositivo de altavoz inteligente habilitado para voz.

Se muestra el filtro de polvo incorporado.

Filtro antipolvo

Menos polvo, aire
más limpio

Elimina un 90% del polvo gracias al filtro PM 2,5

Verificado por TUV

TUV verificó que el modelo incluye un filtro de polvo que eliminó el 90% del polvo PM 2,5 en 275 minutos.

«* El rendimiento de limpieza del aire del acondicionador de aire tipo split montado en la pared se verificó midiendo la reducción de polvo PM 2,5 en un área definida.

<Condición de prueba>

- Área de prueba : 30㎥ (4 X 3 X 2,5 m)

- Condición de ajuste : 220V, 50Hz, (25±5)℃/ R.H.(50±10)% , Flujo de aire Alto(F5)

- Condición Partical : Potasio, Cloruro(KCL) 5% , (200 - 220) ㎍/㎥

- Resultado de la prueba : El modelo(S3NQ18KL2PA) ha eliminado el 90% del polvo PM2.5 en 275 minutos.»

Funcionamiento gracias al Compresor Dual Inverter™

Compresor Dual Inverter™

Eficaz, rápido, duradero y silencioso

Impulsado por la tecnología del Compresor Dual Inverter™ 

Un aire acondicionado con flujo de aire sobre el fondo del bosque, y un gráfico de reducción del consumo de energía.

Ahorra en tu factura energética y cuida el planeta

Reduce tu consumo de energía y tu factura de electricidad con una refrigeración más eficiente.

Verificado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) ahorran hasta un 70% más de energía que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃), tiempo de prueba (8 horas).

Una mujer se estira en el suelo. En el fondo está el aire acondicionado y el aire azul fluye sobre la mujer y la habitación. El logotipo de DUAL Inverter aparece en la esquina inferior derecha.

Refrigeración rápida, confort inmediato

Consigue una refrigeración más rápida gracias al Compresor Dual Inverter™ de LG

Verificado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) enfrían hasta un 40% más rápido que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior (33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃). 

Un intercambiador de calor secado por el viento interno.

Autolimpieza

Limpieza interna automática

Seca automáticamente la humedad del interior del aire acondicionado para que esté siempre limpio.Olvídate de polvo, bacterias y malos olores.

« *Cuando el producto deja de funcionar, la función de Limpieza Automática se inicia automáticamente.

*Cuando se inicia la función de Limpieza Automática, el aire acondicionado funciona en modo ventilador durante un cierto período de tiempo para ayudar a eliminar la humedad restante en el intercambiador de calor.

*Cuando se envía el producto, la función de limpieza automática está activada y puede utilizarse sin ajustes adicionales.

*La condición de secado dentro del aparato puede variar dependiendo de la temperatura o humedad del aire interior.»

Estructura de Gold Fin™ para una mayor durabilidad.

Gold Fin™

Mayor durabilidad gracias al recubrimiento anticorrosión

La función Gold Fin™ garantiza que la superficie sea más resistente a la corrosión

producida por la humedad o contaminación, y mejora la durabilidad del intercambiador

de calor durante mucho más tiempo.Perfecto para zonas de costa. 

Verificado por TUV

«TUV ha verificado que el área de corrosión de Gold Fin™ no es superior al 0,05% (sobre N.R. 9,5)».

<Condición de prueba>

- Norma de ensayo: ISO9227:2017, ISO10289:1999, ASTM B 117 Prueba de niebla salina.

- Muestra de ensayo: Lámina AI Fin (100㎛, 70 X 150㎜) + Recubrimiento orgánico (1,65g/㎡).

- Condiciones de fraguado: (35±2)℃, 6,5-7,2 pH, (5±1)% niebla salina de NaCl, 5000 h

- Resultado de la prueba: No más del 0,05% de relación de área de corrosión. (sobre R.N. 9.5)»

El aire acondicionado LG está instalado en la pared y visto desde el ángulo lateral. El panel superior está flotando por encima y se pueden ver los filtros interiores. Una línea desde el prefiltro conduce a un círculo ampliado que muestra el polvo atrapado en el prefiltro. El logotipo del prefiltro aparece en la esquina inferior derecha.

Pre-filtro

Atrapa gran cantidad de polvo desde el inicio

Atrapa grandes partículas de polvo como primera línea de defensa.

Refrigerante respetuoso con el medio ambiente

Evita la contaminación ambiental gracias a la mayor eficiencia energética del refrigerante R32.

Instalación fácil y rápida

Disfruta más rápidamente del aire fresco con un aire acondicionado cuya instalación requiere menos tiempo y esfuerzo.

Seguridad contra fluctuaciones de tensión

Disfruta de un aire acondicionado duradero con capacidad para soportar fluctuaciones de tensión1).

« 1) LG ha comprobado internamente la tensión nominal (220 / 115V) con una fluctuación de ± 25%, pero ésta puede variar en función del entorno.
La tensión a la que el producto funcionó normalmente con el comportamiento previsto está dentro de ± 15% de la tensión nominal (Tensión garantizada). El funcionamiento continuo es posible en el rango de tensión de ± 15% o más, pero el rendimiento del producto puede degradarse.
Condición de prueba: Modo refrigeración, temp. de ajuste 19℃, condición ambiente 32℃ (Interior) / 48℃ (Exterior)»

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué es el aire acondicionado Muliti split de LG?

A.

Este sistema está diseñado para permitir que dos unidades interiores funcionen con una sola unidad exterior, lo que lo hace adecuado para entornos como apartamentos y chalets en los que el espacio de instalación para una unidad exterior es limitado.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo ahorrar energía utilizando el aire acondicionado?

A.

Puedes ahorrar energía seleccionando temperaturas adecuadas al enfriar tu estancia y limpiando regularmente los filtros para reducir el gasto innecesario de energía. Se recomienda ajustar el aire acondicionado a 25℃ para la refrigeración.

Q.

¿Cómo instalo el aire acondicionado?

A.

Entre los distintos tipos de aire acondicionado, un ingeniero profesional debe instalar los de tipo Split porque el proceso de instalación requiere perforar paredes para conectar las unidades exterior e interior, así como trabajos de cableado eléctrico.

Q.

¿Cómo limpio y utilizo el aire acondicionado?

A.

 

Para obtener un aire limpio y un buen rendimiento, es necesario limpiar el filtro cada dos semanas. Lava el Prefiltro con agua tibia o utilice un detergente neutro para la suciedad más persistente. Después de lavarlo con agua, seca el prefiltro a la sombra, alejado de la luz solar directa. Limpia un filtro opcional (filtro de polvo fino, etc.) con una aspiradora o un cepillo suave, pero no lo limpies con agua. Para una gestión más cómoda del aire acondicionado, puedes utilizar la función de limpieza automática1) que seca automáticamente el interior del aire acondicionado cuando lo apagas2).

 

1) La configuración inicial de la limpieza automática requiere la aplicación Thin o el mando a distancia. Consulta el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

2) Si apagas la unidad, el ventilador sigue funcionando durante 30 minutos.

La función viene desactivada de fábrica.

La función puede cambiar sin previo aviso. Consulta el manual incluido con el producto para obtener más detalles.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

RMN09-D

Todas las especificaciones

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096024294

REFRIGERACIÓN

  • 4 vías

    Arriba-Abajo/Izquierda-Derecha

  • Control de la dirección del caudal (izquierda y derecha)

  • Control de la dirección del caudal (arriba y abajo)

    Sí (6 pasos)

  • Comfort Air

  • Velocidad del ventilador

    6 pasos

  • Potencia de refrigeración

    N/A

CONFORMIDAD

  • Mes de lanzamiento (YYYY-MM)

    2024-04

  • Fabricante (Importador)

    LG Electronics

CONVENIENCIA

  • Reinicio automático

  • Alarma del filtro

    N/A

  • Operación de cambio forzado

  • Detección de cuerpo humano

    N/A

  • Bajo ruido

  • Reserva On/Off(24Hr)

  • Mando a distancia

  • Reserva

    N/A

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

  • Control de voz (dispositivo de terceros)

    N/A

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Active Energy Control

  • Contacto seco

  • Indicación de energía

  • Etiquetado energético

    N/A

  • Monitoreo de energía

    N/A

  • ICA (I control Ampere)

    N/A

DISEÑO

  • Color(Descarga)

    Negro

  • Pantalla

    LED

FILTRO

  • Filtro para alergia

    N/A

  • Filtro de polvo dino

  • Pre filtro

CALEFACCIÓN

  • Baja calefacción

    N/A

HIGIENE

  • Auto limpieza

GENERAL

  • Capacidad de enfriamiento nominal/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Tipo de HVAC

    H/P

  • Dimensiones de la unidad interior_WxHxD(mm)

    837x308x189

  • Peso de la unidad interior(kg)

    8,4

  • Tipo de producto

    Unidad de pared

  • Tipo de producto II

    Inversor

  • Voltaje de entrada nominal(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50 / 60

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R32

  • Potencia acústica(refrigeración) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 41 / 35 / 27 / 19

  • Potencia acústica(calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 41 / 35 / 27 / 19

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Deshumidificación

    N/A

  • Sensor de humedad

    N/A

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

