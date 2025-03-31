Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Unidad exterior LG confort

S09EC.UA3

Unidad exterior LG confort

Una mujer se estira en el suelo. En el fondo está el aire acondicionado y el aire azul fluye sobre la mujer y la habitación. El logotipo de Dual Inverter aparece en la esquina inferior derecha.

Refrigeración más rápida, mayor confort

Consigue un agradable frescor inmediato con el Compresor LG DUAL Inverter™.

Al fondo, un paisaje montañoso nevado. La vista frontal del aire acondicionado está en primer plano y sale aire de la máquina. El logotipo de LG está en el centro de la máquina con el logotipo de Dual Inverter, el logotipo de ThinQ y el logotipo de garantía de 10 años de Dual Inverter visibles en los laterales de la parte frontal. El panel de calidad del aire se ilumina en verde en el lado derecho. El logotipo de Dual Inverter aparece en la parte inferior derecha del vídeo.

Refrigeración más rápida, mayor confort

Consigue un agradable frescor inmediato con el Compresor LG DUAL Inverter™, con 10 años de garantía. 

Verificado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) enfrían hasta un 40% más rápido que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter(TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃). 

Una mujer tumbada en un sofá sonríe mientras el aire acondicionado sopla sobre ella. A la derecha de la mujer aparece el logotipo de Dual Inverter y una imagen del doble inversor. Más a la derecha hay un gráfico de barras. Las barras suben indicando más dinero gastado y luego bajan para mostrar que el Dual Inverter ahorra dinero a los clientes.

Ahorra en la factura de la luz y cuida el planeta

Reduce tu consumo de energía y tu factura de luz con una refrigeración más eficiente.

Al fondo, un paisaje forestal con la mitad del aparato de aire acondicionado LG visible en el lateral. En la máquina se puede ver el logotipo de LG y el de Dual Inverter, con el panel de calidad del aire iluminado en verde. Delante del aire acondicionado, en el aire que sale, hay tres iconos que indican aire limpio, dinero y energía. A la derecha de la máquina está el logotipo de Dual Inverter y una imagen del Dual Inverter. Más a la derecha hay un gráfico de barras. Las barras suben indicando más dinero gastado y luego bajan para mostrar que el doble inversor ahorra dinero a los clientes.

Ahorra en la factura de la luz y cuida el planeta

Reduce tu consumo de energía y tu factura de luz con una refrigeración más eficiente.

Una mujer descansa en el sofá de un salón con el aire acondicionado LG instalado sobre ella en la pared. En la imagen aparecen chorros de aire azules para indicar que está encendido y enfriando la habitación.

Silencio y confort

Disfruta de un profundo descanso gracias a que el aire acondicionado hace poco ruido.

*Según las pruebas internas de LG, el aire acondicionado LG DUAL Inverter es inferior a 19dBA. (Modelo - V10API)

La vista frontal del aire acondicionado LG con el exterior completamente invisible para que se pueda ver el funcionamiento interno de la máquina. La máquina está funcionando y entonces una luz azul, el mecanismo de autolimpieza, se enciende y lava toda la máquina con una luz azul. El logotipo de AutoCleaning está en la esquina superior derecha.

Limpieza automática

Limpia su interior de forma automática

Seca automáticamente la humedad del interior del aire acondicionado para que esté siempre limpio.

Refrigerante respetuoso con el medio ambiente

Evita la contaminación ambiental gracias a la mayor eficiencia energética del refrigerante R32.

Instalación rápida y sencilla

Disfruta del frescor con un aire acondicionado cuya instalación requiere menos tiempo y esfuerzo. Gracias a la tecnología Replace, puedes reutilizar la instalación de tu antiguo aire acondicionado y evitar obras. 

Un ambiente agradable para tu descanso

Disfruta de un sueño más confortable con las funciones de ajuste automático*. *Cuando la función Modo Descanso esté activada.

Control con 4 niveles de consumo de energía

Controla el consumo de energía con 4 niveles en función de sus necesidades, tanto solo como en familia.

Facilidad para controlar el consumo de energía

La pantalla te mantiene informado para que puedas controlar y reducir fácilmente el consumo de energía*. *Consumo de energía durante el funcionamiento del aire acondicionado.

El funcionamiento interno del compresor DUAL Inverter es visible a través del exterior casi invisible. Cerca se encuentra el logotipo de DUAL Inverter y dos iconos que representan el ventilador y el compresor.

Compresor Dual Inverter™

Eficiente, rápido, duradero y silencioso. Con 10 años de garantía

Impulsado gracias a la tecnología del Compresor DUAL Inverter™.

10 años de garantía

Con una garantía de 10 años en el compresor, seguirá funcionando durante más tiempo.

Un aparato de aire acondicionado LG cuelga en la parte superior central de la imagen. Debajo hay dos imágenes: una muestra una playa calurosa y la otra una montaña nevada. El aire sale del aire acondicionado con aire azul frío en la escena de la playa y aire rojo caliente en la escena nevada.

Rápidez y potencia tanto en frío como en calor

Disfruta del confort durante todo el año, incluso en climas extremos, con nuestro compresor DUAL Inverter.

El aire acondicionado LG está instalado en la pared y visto desde un ángulo lateral. El panel superior se abre hacia arriba para que se vean los filtros interiores. Una línea desde el prefiltro conduce a un círculo ampliado que muestra el polvo atrapado en el prefiltro. El logotipo del prefiltro aparece en la esquina inferior derecha.

Filtro atrapa polvo

Atrapa el polvo de su alrededor

Atrapa grandes partículas de polvo para generar un ambiente más limpio

Todas las especificaciones

La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

