Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Unidad exterior Artcool Mirror AI Air
4.MEZ00768202 S3-M091LRC0.EC6GEEU Label Energy EU 1121.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Unidad exterior Artcool Mirror AI Air

4.MEZ00768202 S3-M091LRC0.EC6GEEU Label Energy EU 1121.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Unidad exterior Artcool Mirror AI Air

AA09SP.U18
  • Vista frontale di un condizionatore d'aria LG con il deflettore inferiore apertoTelecomando per condizionatore LG con display e pulsanti
Vista frontale di un condizionatore d'aria LG con il deflettore inferiore apertoTelecomando per condizionatore LG con display e pulsanti

Características principales

  • Diseño Premium en color gris con efecto espejo
  • Elige y limita el gasto en tu factura
  • Adiós a las corrientes de aire directas
  • Detector de presencia y de ventanas abiertas para reducir el consumo
  • Autolimpieza perfecta con IA
  • 10 años de garantía en el compresor
Más
Aire acondicionado LG ARTCOOL con un diseño premium de efecto espejo negro y con función AI Air, que se integra a la perfección en un interior moderno.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO