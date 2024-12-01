Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Disfruta al máximo del altavoz gaming LG UltraGear gracias a su aplicación, disponible para android y para iOS.

En la pantalla de dos teléfonos móviles se muestra la aplicación del altavoz gaming LG UltraGear.

1. Elige el color de la iluminación para tu espacio de juego.

Si te has aburrido de los colores que vienen predeterminados y quieres más, puedes configurar y crear tu propio espacio de iluminación a través de la App. Con un simple toque y arrastrando hasta el color que quieres, puedes personalizar la iluminación y ajustar el brillo.

 

Control de iluminación RGB 16.7M para adaptarse a cualquier espacio de juego

Imágen que muestra cómo queda el altavoz gaming LG UltraGear en una habitación gaming con luces azules.
Imágen que muestra cómo queda el altavoz gaming LG UltraGear en una habitación gaming con luces moradas.
Imágen que muestra cómo queda el altavoz gaming LG UltraGear en una habitación gaming con luces rosas.
AV-UltraGear-GP9-05-fit-1-Desktop
Imágen que muestra cómo queda el altavoz gaming LG UltraGear en una habitación gaming con luces moradas.
<img src="/es/images/microsite/app-moviles/AV-UltraGear-GP9-05-fit-3-Desktop.jpg" alt="Imágen que muestra cómo queda el altavoz gaming LG UltraGear en una habitación gaming con luces rosas.">

La pantalla del teléfono móvil en un fondo púrpura cambia el ecualizador según el modo EQ.

2. El único ecualizador de sonido que habra sido creado por tí mismo.

Si quieres crear tu propio ecualizador para que se adapte a tu forma de jugar, puedes hacelo gracias a la App.
Te permite crear un campo de sonido EQ específico para tus juegos, pudiendo modificarlo cada vez que quieras.

La imagen muestra la pantalla de un teléfono móvil y el ecualizador personalizado preparado para ser compartido.

Comparte tu ecualizador personalizado con tus compañeros de equipo.

Puedes enviar o convertir tu ecualizador personalizado en formato Json a través de la App y con los ajustes del télefono móvil.

*Los datos editados/establecidos del ecualizador a través de la aplicación de los altavoces gaming (LG XBOOM) solo se pueden compartir con usuarios que utilizan la misma aplicación de altavoces gaming (LG XBOOM).
*Cuando se comparte como aplicación a través de tarjeta de sonido externo, solo se pueden instalar a través de la aplicación los datos del ecualizador editados/configurados en la tarjeta de sonido externa Sound Blast XG6.
*Si intentas enviar o recibir el archivo " .json' a través de un mensaje, esta función no estará disponible en mensajes que no soportan el formato " .json.

Una imagen dividida en dos colores. La parte superior en negro y la parte inferior en blanco.

3. Ten un mayor control del sonido para una mayor diversión.

S quieres tener una experiencia de audio que se adapte a las películas y a la música, puedes activar el modo amplificacdor de sonido o cine para poder disfrutar de la experiencia de sonido más optimizada.
Actualiza tu espacio de juego con los altavoces gaming LG UltraGear.

La imagen muestra un teléfono móvil en el centro con los distintos modos de sonido disponibles, a la izquierda una imagen del modo cine, a la derecha una imagen del amplificador de sonido.

Control de rango dinámico para sonido Dolby Digital1

Control de rango dinámico para sonido Dolby Digital

DRC (Control de rango dinámico) aplica un ajuste automático para optimizar el volumen de los personajes en tus películas favoritas de Dolby Digital. Esta característica equilibra el volumen y ofrece un sonido constante y estable.

Gain control Mode

Con los altavoces gaming LG UltraGear, puedes controlar Hardware Gain Control del dispositivo conectado directamente a través de la aplicación. Puedes activar y desactivar el Aux "-6dB Gain" y mantener el equilibrio del sonido.

 

Una imagen con un icono que representa el volumen del altavoz y un icono que forma una línea AUX, respectivamente.

4. Mantente al día con el altavoz gaming LG UltraGear.

LG XBOOM App tiene en cuenta sólo las características que son más necesarias para los usuarios. Sé el primero en conocer las nuevas funciones del altavoz gaming LG UltraGear y disfrútalo al máximo en todo momento a través de la App.

 

Altavoz gaming LG UltraGear GP9

Conoce la primera solución de sonido de LG diseñada específicamente para juegos. Esta nueva solución de audio ofrece 3D Gaming Sound, chatea con tus compañeros sin auricualares y escucharás y te escucharán a la perfección.

 

Más información aquí.
