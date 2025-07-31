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Smart pack ADQ73214408.GRAB

Smart pack ADQ73214408.GRAB

ADQ73214408.GRAB001

Características principales

    Productos en este Combo: 2
    vista lateral de 15 grados

    ADQ73214408

    Filtro de aire para frigorífico (6 meses)
    Vista frontal del LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Altavoz Bluetooth | Sonido absoluto con portabilidad suprema

    GRAB.AEUTLWG

    LG xboom Grab by will.i.am - Altavoz inalámbrico bluetooth con bajos potentes, resistencia militar y hasta 20 horas de batería, gris
    1015 WUSB PD
    Imprimir

    Todas las especificaciones

    GENERAL

    Referencia

    ADQ73214408

    Categoría

    Filtro de aire

    DIMENSIONES Y PESO

    Dimensiones del producto (An x Al x Pr, mm)

    82 x 10 x 82

    Peso neto (g)

    2

    INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
    Imprimir

    Todas las especificaciones

    GENERAL

    Número de canales

    1.1ch (2Way)

    Potencia de Salida

    20 W + 10 W

    ALTAVOZ

    Radiador Pasivo

    Sí (2)

    Medida del Tweeter

    16 mm x 1

    Tipo de Tweeter

    Cúpula

    Woofer

    80 x 45 mm

    FORMATO DE AUDIO

    AAC

    Si

    SBC

    Si

    EQ

    AI Sound

    Si

    Bass Boost

    Si

    (App) Personalizable

    Si

    Estándar

    Si

    CONECTIVIDAD

    Version de Bluetooth

    5.4

    FACILIDADES

    Multipunto

    Si

    Comandos de Voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Si

    Resistencia Agua/Salpicaduras

    IP67

    Indicador de Batería

    Si

    Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Si

    Iluminación

    Si

    Party Link (modo Dual)

    Si

    Party Link (modo Multi)

    Si

    Altavoz del teléfono

    Si

    Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Si

    DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

    Embalaje

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

    Altavoz

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

    PESO

    Gross Weight

    1,1 kg

    Peso Neto

    0,7 kg

    ACCESORIOS

    Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

    Correa

    Si

    Tipo de Cable USB-C

    Si

    CÓDIGO EAN.

    Código EAN

    8806096641859

    BATERÍA

    Tiempo de Carga de la Batería (Hrs)

    3

    Duración de la Batería (Hrs)

    20

    CONSUMO

    Consumo en Activo

    10 W

    modo Stand-by

    0.3 W

    ALIMENTACIÓN

    Tipo USB-C

    Si

    INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    extensión:pdf
    EPS(GRAB)
    extensión:pdf
    GPSR Safety Information(GRAB)
    extensión:pdf
    WEB INFO(GRAB)
    MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    Reseñas y Opiniones

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