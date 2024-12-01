Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Equipo de alto voltaje con 500W de potencia, Bluetooth, Party link inalámbrico, USB, funciones DJ y Karaoke Star

OK55

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    500w (165Wx2)

  • Subwoofer

    170W

AUDIO

  • Reproductor de CD (1 bandeja)

  • Sintonizador de Radio FM

  • MP3/WMA CD

  • Auxiliar

  • USB

    Sí (1)

  • Bluetooth

CONEXIONES

  • Entradas USB

  • Portable input

  • Entrada Auxiliar L/R

  • Entradas de Micro

    Sí (2)

  • Antena FM

OTRAS PRESTACIONES

  • Ecualizador de Usuario

  • Ecualizador Automático (Estándar, Pop, Clásic, Rock, Jazz, Reguetón, Merengue, Salsa, Samba…)

  • Efectos DJ

  • DJ Scratch

  • Auto DJ

  • USB Direct Recording

  • Controlable por Aplicación remota/Bluetooth

  • Luces LED Multicolor

  • LG TV Sound Sync

  • Modo Karaoke

  • Modo Echo

  • Efectos de Voz

  • Cancelador de Voz

  • Cambio de Registro Vocal

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Básico

  • Antena FM

  • Mando a distancia

  • Pilas AAA

    Sí (2)

DIMENSIONES

  • Medidas

    330 x 716 x 318mm

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

