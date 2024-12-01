We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Equipo de alto voltaje con 500W de potencia, Bluetooth, Party link inalámbrico, USB, funciones DJ y Karaoke Star
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
500w (165Wx2)
-
Subwoofer
170W
AUDIO
-
Reproductor de CD (1 bandeja)
Sí
-
Sintonizador de Radio FM
Sí
-
MP3/WMA CD
Sí
-
Auxiliar
Sí
-
USB
Sí (1)
-
Bluetooth
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Entradas USB
Sí
-
Portable input
Sí
-
Entrada Auxiliar L/R
Sí
-
Entradas de Micro
Sí (2)
-
Antena FM
Sí
OTRAS PRESTACIONES
-
Ecualizador de Usuario
Sí
-
Ecualizador Automático (Estándar, Pop, Clásic, Rock, Jazz, Reguetón, Merengue, Salsa, Samba…)
Sí
-
Efectos DJ
Sí
-
DJ Scratch
Sí
-
Auto DJ
Sí
-
USB Direct Recording
Sí
-
Controlable por Aplicación remota/Bluetooth
Sí
-
Luces LED Multicolor
Sí
-
LG TV Sound Sync
Sí
-
Modo Karaoke
Sí
-
Modo Echo
Sí
-
Efectos de Voz
Sí
-
Cancelador de Voz
Sí
-
Cambio de Registro Vocal
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Básico
Sí
-
Antena FM
Sí
-
Mando a distancia
Sí
-
Pilas AAA
Sí (2)
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas
330 x 716 x 318mm
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf