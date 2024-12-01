Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SK5. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con dts Virtual:X, 360W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y conectividad Bluetooth, HDMI y cable óptico.

Especificaciones

Reseñas

SK5. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con dts Virtual:X, 360W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y conectividad Bluetooth, HDMI y cable óptico.

SK5

SK5. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con dts Virtual:X, 360W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y conectividad Bluetooth, HDMI y cable óptico.

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    360W

  • Barra

    160W (82dB)

  • Subwoofer

    200W (85dB)

  • SW inalámbrico

    (5,8GHz)

  • Sistema de Sonido

    2.1

FORMATOS DE AUDIO

  • LPCM

    si

  • Dolby Digital

    si

  • DTS Virtual:X

  • DTS Digital Surround Sound

  • FLAC (96KHz)

  • OGG (48KHz)

  • WAV

  • MP3

MODOS DE AUDIO

  • Muestreo 24bit/96KHz

  • ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

  • Efectos de sonido(Standard,Bass Blast)

  • Modo noche

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de Audio Portátil

  • Entrada de Fibra Óptica

  • Entrada/Salida HDMI 1.4

  • Bluetooth 4.0

COMPATIBILIDAD

  • Android

  • Smartphone / Tablet Remote App

  • Rep.de Archivos desde Smartphone

  • Sound Sync TV (por Bluetooth)

  • Sound Sync TV (por Óptico)

  • SIMPLINK

  • HDMI ARC (Canal de Retorno de Audio)

  • Ajuste Nivel Subwoofer

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Básico

  • Mando a Distancia MA7

  • 2 pilas AAA

  • Kit Montaje a Pared

INFORMACIÓN LOGÍSTICA

  • Dimensiones unidad principal

    891.0 x 57.5 x 87.8mm

  • Peso unidad principal

    1,99 kg

  • Dimensiones subwoofer

    171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5mm

  • Peso subwoofer

    5,3 kg

  • Garantía

    2 años

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

