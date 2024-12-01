We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SL4 - Barra de sonido de 300W de potencia 2,1 canales, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, Bluetooth, USB y entrada óptica
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
300W
-
Subwoofer
200W(Inalámbrico)
-
Sistema
2.1ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
MP3 (USB)
Sí
-
WMA (USB)
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Entrada Optica
Sí
-
USB
Sí
OTROS
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth/Óptico
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
User EQ - Mando/App
Sí
-
Modo Noche - App
Sí
-
App de control: Android
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Mando a distancia
Sí
-
Pilas : AAA x 2
AAA x 2
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad principal
1890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Medida para TVs de Mayor / Igual 40 Pulgadas
Sí
-
Subwoofer
171 x 261 mm, 5.3Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf