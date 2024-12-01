Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SN11RG. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con Dolby Atmos, 770W de potencia, Asistente de Google, Chromecast integrado, subwoofer inalámbrico, Wifi y Bluetooth con tecnología Meridian.

Especificaciones

Reseñas

SN11RG

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    770W, (82dB)

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Inalámbrico), (85dB)

  • Sistema

    7.1.4ch

SONIDO ESPECIAL

  • Meridian Sound

  • Hi-Res Audio

    24bit/192kHz

  • Dolby ATMOS

  • DTS:X

  • ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • Altavoces Traseros

FORMATOS DE AUDIO

  • LPCM

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby TrueHD

  • Dolby Digital Plus

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC / AAC+

  • FLAC

  • OGG

  • WAV

  • MP3

  • AAC

CONEXIONES

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

  • Bluetooth 5.0

  • Optical

  • HDMI 2.0 (2in/1out)

  • 4K Pass Through

  • USB

  • Compatible con LG WOWCAST

OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS

  • Google Assistant Integrado (2 Mic in)

  • Funciona con Google Assistant.

  • Chromecast

  • Sound Sync Óptico

  • Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV

  • Modo Noche - Mando/App

  • App de control: iOS / Android

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

  • A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Simple

  • Garantía

  • Mando MA7

  • Pilas

    AAA x 2

  • Guía de Instalación en Pared

  • Accesorio Montaje en Pared

DIMENSIONES

  • Unidad Principal

    1443 x 63 x 146 mm, 7.5Kg

  • Medida para TVs de 55 ~ 65 pulgadas

  • Subwoofer

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm, 7.8Kg

  • Altavoces Traseros

    130 x 211.5 x 191.2 mm

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

