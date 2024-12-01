We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de sonido LG SN5R con altavoces traseros incluidos, 520W de potencia, 4.1 canales y sonido envolvente DTS Virtual:X
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
520W, (82dB)
-
Sistema
4.1ch
-
Subwoofer
220W (Inalámbrico), (85dB)
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Hi-Res Audio
24bit/96kHz
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
-
DTS Virtual:X
Sí
-
Preparado para Altavoces Traseros SPK-8
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
FLAC (USB)
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
WAV (USB)
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
HDMI 1.4 (2in/1out)
Sí
-
USB
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth/Óptico
Sí
-
Modo Noche - App
Sí
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
App de control: iOS / Android
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Pilas
AAA x 2
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad Principal
890 x 57 x 85 mm, 2.35Kg
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm, 5.8Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf