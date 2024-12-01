Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Barra de sonido LG SN5R con altavoces traseros incluidos, 520W de potencia, 4.1 canales y sonido envolvente DTS Virtual:X

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Barra de sonido LG SN5R con altavoces traseros incluidos, 520W de potencia, 4.1 canales y sonido envolvente DTS Virtual:X

SN5R

Barra de sonido LG SN5R con altavoces traseros incluidos, 520W de potencia, 4.1 canales y sonido envolvente DTS Virtual:X

(0)
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    520W, (82dB)

  • Sistema

    4.1ch

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Inalámbrico), (85dB)

SONIDO ESPECIAL

  • Hi-Res Audio

    24bit/96kHz

  • ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • DTS Virtual:X

  • Preparado para Altavoces Traseros SPK-8

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

FORMATOS DE AUDIO

  • LPCM

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • FLAC (USB)

  • WAV

  • WAV (USB)

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC / AAC+

  • OGG

  • MP3

CONEXIONES

  • Bluetooth 4.0

  • Optical

  • HDMI 1.4 (2in/1out)

  • USB

OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS

  • Sound Sync Bluetooth/Óptico

  • Modo Noche - App

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

  • Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV

  • App de control: iOS / Android

  • A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App

ACCESORIOS

  • Pilas

    AAA x 2

DIMENSIONES

  • Unidad Principal

    890 x 57 x 85 mm, 2.35Kg

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm, 5.8Kg

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO