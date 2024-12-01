We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SN5Y. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con sonido DTS Virtual X, 400W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y Bluetooth.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
400W, (82dB)
-
Subwoofer
220W (Inalámbrico), (85dB)
-
Sistema
2.1ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Hi-Res Audio
24bit/96kHz
-
DTS Virtual:X
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
FLAC (USB)
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
WMA (USB)
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
HDMI 1.4 (2in/1out)
Sí
-
USB
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS
-
Sound Sync Óptico
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
Modo Noche - Mando/App
Sí
-
App de control: iOS / Android
Sí
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Pilas
AAA x 2
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad Principal
890 x 57 x 85 mm, 2.35Kg
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm, 5.8Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf