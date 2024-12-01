We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SNH5. Barra de sonido DTS Virtual X, 600W de potencia, subwoofer cableado externo y Bluetooth.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
600W, (82dB)
-
Subwoofer
200W (Cableado), (85dB)
-
Sistema
4.1ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
DTS Virtual:X
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
FLAC (USB)
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
WMA (USB)
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
HDMI 1.4 (2in/1out)
Sí
-
USB
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS
-
Sound Sync Óptico
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
User EQ
Mando/App
-
Modo Noche - Mando/App
Sí
-
App de control: iOS / Android
Sí
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Pilas
AAA x 2
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad Principal
990 x 97 x 125 mm, TBD
-
Subwoofer
191 x 386 x 318 mm, 5.3Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf