Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Barra de sonido LG SP2 de 100W de potencia 2.1 canales, HDMI ARC

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Barra de sonido LG SP2 de 100W de potencia 2.1 canales, HDMI ARC

SP2

Barra de sonido LG SP2 de 100W de potencia 2.1 canales, HDMI ARC

(0)
vista frontal con subwoofer
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    100W (81dB)

  • Subwoofer

    30W x 1, (80dB)

  • Sistema

    2.1ch

SONIDO ESPECIAL

  • Nivel de Audio Automático AVL

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

FORMATOS DE AUDIO

  • LPCM


  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • FLAC (USB)

  • OGG (USB)

  • WAV (USB)

  • MP3 (USB)

  • WMA (USB)

CONEXIONES

  • Bluetooth 4.0

  • Entrada Óptica

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

OTRAS CARACTERISTICAS

  • Compatible iOS / Android OS

  • Modo Noche (App)

  • Control Volumen con el mando del TV

  • Sound Sync BT/Óptico

  • A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Simple

  • Garantía

  • Mando RAV21

  • Pilas

    AA x 2

  • Guía de Instalación en Pared

  • Accesorio Montaje en Pared

DIMENSIONES

  • Medidas Unidad Principal

    760 X 63 X 90mm

  • Peso unidad principal

    2.15Kg

  • Medida Subwoofer

    Built-in

  • Dimensiones embalaje

    833 x 147 x 155mm

  • Peso embalaje

    3.1Kg

  • Ajuste para TVs de

    Ajuste perfecto para TVs de 43 Pulgadas↑

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO