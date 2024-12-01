We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de sonido Inteligente LG SP8YA de 440W de potencia 3.1.2 canales con calidad de sonido Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos y DTS:X. Compatible con AirPlay 2, Spotify, Alexa, Asistente Google, Chromecast.
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
440W (82dB)
-
Subwoofer
220W (Inalámbrico) (85dB)
-
Sistema
3.1.2ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Meridian Sound Music
Sí
-
Hi-Res Audio
Hi-Res Audio 24bit/96kHz
-
Dolby ATMOS
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
-
Altavoces Traseros
Compatible con Traseros SPK8
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Atmos
Sí
-
Dolby TrueHD
Sí
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Sí
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
FLAC
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
AAC
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Sí
-
Bluetooth 5.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - 2In / 1Out
Sí
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Sí
-
4K Pass Through
Sí
-
Dolby Vision, HDR10
Sí
-
Compatible con LG WOWCAST
Sí
FUNCIONES SMART
-
Google Assistant
Sí
-
Alexa
Sí
-
Spotify Connect
Sí
-
Chromecast
Sí
-
AirPlay 2
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Compatible iOS / Android OS
Sí
-
AI Room Calibration
Sí
-
Modo Noche
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
Sound Sync Óptico
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Mando RAV21
Sí
-
Pilas
AA x 2
-
Guía de Instalación en Pared
Sí
-
Accesorio Montaje en Pared
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas unidad principal
1060 x 57 x 119 mm
-
Peso unidad principal
4.4Kg
-
Medida Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
-
Peso subwoofer
7.8Kg
-
Dimensiones embalaje
1133 x 470 x 283 mm
-
Peso embalaje
16.85Kg
-
Ajuste para TVs de
Ajuste perfecto para TVs de 49 Pulgadas ↑
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf