Altavoz Gaming LG GP9 UltraGear
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia
20W
-
Canales
2
-
Radiadores
2 Radiadores Pasivos
-
Woofer
2"
-
Tweeter
20mm
SONIDO
-
Hi-Res Audio
Sí
-
SBC
Sí
-
AAC
Sí
-
Dolby Audio
Sí
-
Ecualización personalizable Altavoz
Juegos FPS, RTS, Cine, Personalizable, Estándar y Sound Boost
-
Ecualización personalizable Auriculares
dts Headphone:X y personalizable
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Salida Auriculares 3.5
Sí
-
Salida Aux 3.5
Sí
-
USB C
Sí
-
Entrada óptica
Sí
-
Bluetooth
Sí
-
App Smartphone
Android y iOS
BATERÍA
-
Duración
Hasta 5 horas
-
Indicador de batería
Sí
OTROS
-
Micrófono integrado
Sí
-
Iluminación LED
Sí
-
Comandos de Voz
Google assistant y Siri
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Unidad Principal ( An x Al x Fn)
376 x 86 x 108 mm
-
Peso
1,5 Kg
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Adaptador Corriente
Sí
-
Cable USB C
Sí
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf