Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WK7W. Altavoz Hi-Res. Asistente de Google. Wi-Fi integrado. Bluetooth. Con tecnología Meridian

Especificaciones

Reseñas

WK7W. Altavoz Hi-Res. Asistente de Google. Wi-Fi integrado. Bluetooth. Con tecnología Meridian

WK7W

WK7W. Altavoz Hi-Res. Asistente de Google. Wi-Fi integrado. Bluetooth. Con tecnología Meridian

(0)
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

AMPLIFICADOR

  • 30W

  • Tweeter de 0,8”

  • Woofer de 3,5”

AUDIO

  • 24Bit/96KHz Playback

  • Multiroom por Googlecast

  • MP3

  • OGG Borvis

  • ALAC

  • FLAC

  • WAV

MODOS DE SONIDO

  • Diseñado y ecualización

    Meridian

  • Clear Vocal

  • Mejora de Graves

  • Estándar

  • Manos Libres (Smartphone)

  • Comandos por Voz Google Now

GOOGLE AI

  • GoogleCast

  • Asistente de Google

    Voz a texto / Texto a voz

  • Compatible con Dispositivos IoT Asistente de Google, (Weave, Nest)

  • Activación

    “Hey Google”/“OK Google”

CONEXIONES

  • WiFi integrado

  • IPV4/IPV6

  • Bluetooth 4.0

    A2DP, AVRCP, BLE

  • Aux In MiniJack 3.5mm

  • Adaptador AC

DIMENSIONES

  • Unidad prncipal

    135 x 210.7 x 135 mm (1,9KG)

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Básico

  • Adaptador

    Sí (AC 19V/1,7A)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO