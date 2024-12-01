We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WK7W. Altavoz Hi-Res. Asistente de Google. Wi-Fi integrado. Bluetooth. Con tecnología Meridian
Todas las especificaciones
AMPLIFICADOR
-
30W
Sí
-
Tweeter de 0,8”
Sí
-
Woofer de 3,5”
Sí
AUDIO
-
24Bit/96KHz Playback
Sí
-
Multiroom por Googlecast
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
OGG Borvis
Sí
-
ALAC
Sí
-
FLAC
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
MODOS DE SONIDO
-
Diseñado y ecualización
Meridian
-
Clear Vocal
Sí
-
Mejora de Graves
Sí
-
Estándar
Sí
-
Manos Libres (Smartphone)
Sí
-
Comandos por Voz Google Now
Sí
GOOGLE AI
-
GoogleCast
Sí
-
Asistente de Google
Voz a texto / Texto a voz
-
Compatible con Dispositivos IoT Asistente de Google, (Weave, Nest)
Sí
-
Activación
“Hey Google”/“OK Google”
CONEXIONES
-
WiFi integrado
Sí
-
IPV4/IPV6
Sí
-
Bluetooth 4.0
A2DP, AVRCP, BLE
-
Aux In MiniJack 3.5mm
Sí
-
Adaptador AC
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad prncipal
135 x 210.7 x 135 mm (1,9KG)
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Básico
Sí
-
Adaptador
Sí (AC 19V/1,7A)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf