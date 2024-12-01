Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia RNC2 con 80W de potencia

RNC2

Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia RNC2 con 80W de potencia

front view

Vista de 30 grados a la izquierda del LG XBOOM RNC2 iluminado en el escenario. Las luces del XBOOM también son violetas.

LG XBOOM RNC2

Sonido de alta potencia para tus fiestas

Déjate liar con su refuerzo de graves doble (Bass Boost), su woofer

con luz y el resto de sus funciones bestiales.

Vista de 30 grados a la derecha del LG XBOOM RNCS contra un fondo negro. Hay un resaltado azul detrás del altavoz y el gráfico de onda de sonido azul sale de la parte inferior del altavoz.

Refuerzo de graves doble (Bass Boost)

Siente los graves potentes

Haz vibrar la fiesta con los bajos atronadores del LG XBOOM RNC2 para que además de escucharlos, puedas sentirlos.

Feel the party

Una mano que sostiene un micrófono intenta presionar el botón MIC ECHO en la parte superior del altavoz.

Convierte tu fiesta en un karaoke

Canta a pleno pulmón

Conecta tu micrófono, ajusta su volumen y el de la música por separado y canta a pleno pulmón. Incluso puedes hacer duetos con dos micrófonos.

*Micrófono no incluido.

**El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz.

Primer plano de la parte superior del LG RNC2, en el que se destaca la base del teléfono. En la base hay un teléfono inteligente. Detrás, hay siluetas de personas bailando.

Base para teléfono

Coloca tu móvil de forma cómoda y sencilla

Ponlo en la ranura para no perderlo

*La pantalla puede verse diferente a la mostrada.

Vista de cerca de la parte superior del LG RNC2. Se muestra la palabra "FM" en el panel LED. A la derecha, se muestran los íconos de conectividad.

Conectividad

Conéctate y disfruta de la fiesta

Conexión auxiliar (RCA) para cantar tu canción favorita. O disfruta de tu playlist conectándote por Bluetooth o a la radio para escuchar música.

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    1ch (2Way)

ALTAVOZ

  • Medida del Tweeter

    2" x 1

  • Tipo de Tweeter

    Cono

  • Woofer

    6.5" x 1

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • SBC

    Si

EQ

  • EQ Personalizada (App)

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Version de Bluetooth

    4.2

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Embalaje

    508 x 375 x 365 m

  • Altavoz

    300 x 390 x 324 mm

PESO

  • Gross Weight

    8,1 kg

  • Peso Neto

    6,8 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Adaptador AC

    Si

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806096159408

CONSUMO

  • Consumo en Activo

    26W

  • modo Stand-by

    0.5 W

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Adaptador AC Jack

    Si

