Aspirador sin bolsa 650W con sistema de compresión de polvo LG Kompressor, azul

Aspirador sin bolsa 650W con sistema de compresión de polvo LG Kompressor, azul

Gran capacidad en el depósito

LG Kompressor comprime el polvo y el pelo en el depósito. Hasta 3 veces más de capacidad

Sistema de compresión de polvo LG Kompressor

Su aspa interior del depósito va comprimiendo el polvo mientras aspiramos, incrementando la capacidad del depósito

La tecnología de compresión de polvo formas bloques de polvo más higiénicos y fáciles de vaciar

Tubo telescópico 

Se adapta a tu altura 

Limpia tu hogar cómodamente gracias a su tubo telescópico que se ajusta en altura con hasta 4 posiciones diferentes. 

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

