We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TONE-NP3
LG NP3
(0)
Todas las especificaciones
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
-
Comandos de voz compatibles
Google/Siri
ECUALIZADOR
-
LG EQ (Bass Boost, Treble Boost)
Sí
-
Sonido personalizable
Sí
MICRÓFONO
-
Tipo de micrófono
MEMS
-
Número
Doble micrófono
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Emparejamiento rápido con Google
Sí
-
Emparejamiento rápido (PC)
Sí (sólo con PC)
-
Bluetooth
5.1
CODECS COMPATIBLES
-
SBC
Sí
CARGA
-
USB tipo C
Sí
BATERÍA
-
Batería interna
Litio+ polímero
-
Potencia
210 mAh
-
Autonomía
Hasta 22 horas
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas
15,74 x18,03 x 1,52
OTROS
-
Cable de carga
Sí
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Qué opina la gente
Recomendado para ti
Productos Similares