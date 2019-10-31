We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Un proyecto caracterizado por la sostenibilidad de las instalaciones y la eficiencia de los equipos que utiliza. Entre ellos destaca la solución de climatización más eficiente de LG: Multi V 5 que consigue reducir hasta un 21% el consumo energético.
Suitopía
El Hotel Suitopía apostó por LG como proveedor integral, y ya cuenta no sólo con las soluciones para Hotel TV más innovadoras en sus más de 200 habitaciones