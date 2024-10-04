About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V Water V

Descubra el equipo de refrigeración con flujo refrigerante VRF LG Multi V Water V. Una unidad de exterior súper eficiente que ahorra electricidad en el proceso de intercambio de calor. Su compresor helicoidal de quinta generación le ofrece un mayor rendimiento y bajas vibraciones.

MULTI V Water V

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico con un espacio de instalación flexible.

Características
El compresor inversor de cuarta generación de LG

El Compresor Inverter de Quinta Generación de LG

MULTI V Water V tiene un compresor de espiral inverter de alta eficiencia con un rango de frecuencia de 15 Hz a 150 Hz. Mejora el rendimiento con una baja vibración y un reducido nivel sonoro.

Velocidad del Compresor Extendida

La rápida respuesta operativa aumenta la eficiencia de la carga parcial.

Gestión Inteligente del Aceite

La recuperación del aceite se produce solo cuando es necesario y esto mejora la fiabilidad del compresor y la comodidad para el usuario.

HiPOR™

La pérdida de energía se elimina devolviendo el aceite directamente al compresor para aumentar la eficiencia.

Tecnología de Rodamientos Mejorada

Rodamiento exterior de PEEK (poliéter éter cetona) que aumenta el rendimiento con bajo nivel de aceite.

Sistema de Gran Capacidad

Multi V Water 5 puede combinar hasta un máximo de 48 toneladas, lo que lo convierte en uno de los sistemas Water VRF más flexibles.

Control de Flujo de Agua Variable (Opcional)

Sistema económico y altamente eficiente

Sistema Económico y Altamente Eficiente

Gracias al método de enfriamiento mediante suministro de agua, MULTI V Water V optimiza el rendimiento y asegura el intercambio de calor en edificios altos, permitiendo así un ahorro en electricidad.

Tamaño Compacto

El diseño óptimo de la unidad exterior, compacta y ligera, permite el doble apilamiento, lo que se traduce en un ahorro del 50 % en el espacio de instalación.

Liviano

Más fácil de transportar e instalar gracias a la reducción del 13 % del tamaño de la unidad y del 15 % del peso total.

Alta eficiencia independientemente de las condiciones externas

Alta Eficiencia Independiente de las Condiciones Externas

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico con un espacio de instalación flexible.

MULTI V Water V es Una Solución Apta para

MULTI V Water V es Una Solución Apta para

