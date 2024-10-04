About Cookies on This Site

Unidad de suelo, sin carcasa, 7 000 BTU

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Vista lateral de -45 grados

Control wifi con ThinQ

Accede al aire acondicionado en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar.

Protege de las corrientes de aire frío

La unidad de instalación en suelo protege de las corrientes de aire frío que
entran por la ventana y evita la condensación.

Tubería flexible de 3 vías

La tubería necesaria se puede instalar de tres maneras diferentes: en un lateral, en la parte trasera o en el suelo.

Filtro deslizante

Alargue la vida útil de su producto gracias a un mantenimiento fácil con el filtro deslizante.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    2.20

CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    2.50

VENTILADO INTERIOR

  • Caudal de aire(Refrigeración,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/mín.)

    - / 8.5 / 7.5 / 6.5

PESO

  • Neto (kg)

    21

NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 35 / 33 / 31

  • Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 35 / 33 / 31

PRODUCTO

  • Tipo

    Floor Stand

TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN

  • Líquido (mm(pulgadas))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

  • Gas (mm(pulgadas))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 52 / 47 / 43

  • Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 52 / 47 / 43

DIMENSIONES

  • Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm

    978 x 639 x 190

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • #1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.