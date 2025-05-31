About Cookies on This Site

Aerotermia residencial Therma V

Cambia tu antigua caldera
por LG THERMA V

Ahorra en tus facturas mientras cuidas el planeta

¿Qué es la Aerotermia?

La aerotermia es una tecnología innovadora que extrae la energía contenida en el aire exterior y la transmite a la casa, proporcionando calefacción, refrigeración y agua caliente sanitaria de forma eficiente y renovable.

Beneficios de la Aerotermia Aire-Agua

LG THERMA V produce calor combinando un 20% de electricidad y un 80% del aire del exterior de la casa1  , por lo que son una solución sostenible y de bajas emisiones para tu hogar.

Ahorro y Eficiencia

La aerotermia LG THERMA V produce calor combinando un 20% de electricidad y un 80% del aire del exterior de la casa1 , por lo que es una solución sostenible y de bajas emisiones para tu hogar.

Sin Gas y con bajas emisiones de carbono

La aerotermia es una tecnología innovadora que proporciona calefacción, refrigeración y agua caliente sanitaria de forma eficiente y renovable. Una alternativa perfecta a los combustibles fósiles.

Lo último en confort

Disfruta siempre de la mejor temperatura, incluso en condiciones de frío extremo (hasta -28ºC). Gracias a los 75º C de temperatura de impulsión de agua de LG Therma V R290 puedes conservar tus radiadores actuales. Además, controla el equipo fácilmente a través del móvil con la app ThinQ.

Fácil de instalar
Ahorra tiempo y costes de instalación

Disponemos de una amplia gama de producto pensando en tus necesidades: obra nueva o reforma, radiadores o suelo radiante... Para que la instalación sea sencilla y rápida. Por ejemplo, instala LG Therma V Hidromodul en 24h.

Por qué elegir LG THERMA V

Di sí a un hogar cálido y acogedor

  •  

    El sustituto perfecto para tu antigua caldera.

     

  •  

Disfruta de paz y tranquilidad

  •  

    Relájate en un entorno doméstico tranquilo con nuestra unidad silenciosa.

     

  •  

Ahorra en costes de calefacción

  • Disfruta de una excelente calefacción y eficiencia, todo a la vez.

     

  •  

Adopta soluciones preparadas para el futuro

  •  

    Elige un sistema de calefacción diseñado con vistas al futuro.

  •  

Confort absoluto en el hogar con un solo sistema

  •  

    Nuestra solución todo en uno satisface a la perfección tus necesidades de calefacción, refrigeración y agua caliente.

  •  

Control más inteligente para tu confort

  •  

    Gestiona fácilmente tu aerotermia con controles avanzados e intuitivos para una máxima comodidad.

  •  

Diseño elegante y moderno

  •  

    Realza la estética de tu hogar con nuestro diseño elegante y contemporáneo.

     

  •  

Confianza en la fiabilidad de la marca

  •  

    Cuenta con el historial de calidad demostrada de LG para tu tranquilidad.

  •  

Servicio rápido y sencillo

  • Benefíciate de un servicio y mantenimiento puntuales, que garantizan el buen funcionamiento de tu sistema durante todo el año.

     

  •  

Descubre nuestra gama Therma V 

Therma V Monobloc R290

Therma V R290

Therma V Split R32

Split

Therma V Monobloc S2 R32

monobloc

Aqua Therma R290

Aqua Therma