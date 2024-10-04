About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24'' clase Inalámbrica Monitor All-in-One Thin Client

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

24'' clase Inalámbrica Monitor All-in-One Thin Client

24CK550W-3A

24'' clase Inalámbrica Monitor All-in-One Thin Client

(0)
24CK550W-3A
Productividad y Eficiencia
Por qué LG Cloud Device

Productividad y Eficiencia

La excelencia de LG en productos de visualización puede agregar valor a su entorno de trabajo con un mejor rendimiento y menores costos que un dispositivo de PC convencional.
Caja simple pero potente

Compatilibilidad potente

Con el CK500W de LG, puede transitar fácilmente un entorno de múltiples monitores a un entorno en la nube, sin requerir demasiados dispositivos adicionales.
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente
Compatilibilidad potente

Soporte Dual de Pantalla

LG Cloud soporta contenidos en resolución 4K para pantallas conectadas.

Pantalla IPS

LG Cloud device entrega imagenes y colores vividos desde cualquier ángulo de visión.

Altavoz incorporado

Con los altavoces incorporados de 3W X 2ch, tendrás una solución de audio integrada.

*Dispositivos limitados soportando resolución 4K.

Silencioso y rentable
Diseño sin ventilador

Silencioso y rentable

El diseño sin ventilador aumenta la vida útil del 24CK550W y también reduce los costos de reemplazo. El bajo nivel de ruido y calor proporcionan un entorno de oficina agradable, y su menor consumo de energía reduce los costos de gestión.
Flexibilidad en las prácticas de trabajo
Soporte de plataforma VDI

Flexibilidad en las prácticas de trabajo

El CK500W de LG es compatible con múltiples plataformas VDI * utilizadas por los clientes y se ajusta a sus necesidades de software y hardware de alta especificación. Esto maximiza la eficiencia en el trabajo al ahorrar tiempo y costos al trabajar en las plataformas.

*Infraestructura virtual de escritorio.

Administración de dispositivos más sencilla
Consola de gestión

Administración de dispositivos más sencilla

La consola de gestión* forma el núcleo de la suite de gestión altamente efectiva. El administrador de TI puede controlar cada dispositivo en la delgada infraestructura de cliente desde una única consola de gestión.

*Fusion UDM Professional / *El software VXL se usa para dispositivos con LG Cloud.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Diagonal

    23.8"

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Radio de Aspecto

    16:09

  • Contraste de Radio

    1,000:1(Typ)

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Brillo

    250 cd/m² (Typ.)

  • Tiempo de Respuesta (GTG)

    5ms (Alto)

  • Ángulo de visión

    178°/178°

SISTEMA

  • Procesador

    AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ

  • Memoria

    4GB DDR4 (up to 8GB)

  • OS

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

  • Gráficos

    Integrado

  • Almacenaje (SSD)

    32GB

SEÑAL

  • Puerto de Pantalla

    2 x DP (Output, ver. 1.2)

  • HDMI

    2 x HDMI (Input, ver. 1.4)

  • USB

    5 x USB2.0 / 2 x USB 3.0

  • Mic-in

  • Salida de Audífonos

RED

  • Inalámbrico

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo)

  • BT

    Sobre BT4.1

  • Ethernet

BATERÍA

  • Batería

    Sin Batería

PESO/DIMENSIONES

  • Con Base (AxAxP)

    21.0 x 9.4 x 20.2 (in) / 533.8 x 240 x 512.9 (mm)

  • Peso con Base

    13.4lbs / 6.1kg

  • Sin base (WxHxD)

    21.0" x 2.7 x 13.1 (in) / 533.8 x 67.6 x 333.1 (mm)

  • Peso sin Base

    8.7lbs / 3.95kg

  • VESA Tamaño para montaje de pared (mm)

    100mm x 100mm

CÁMARA WEB

  • Webcam

    No Cámara Web

SEGURIDAD

  • TPM (lataforma Modulo de Confianza)

    Software TPM

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.