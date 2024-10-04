We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24'' clase Inalámbrica Monitor All-in-One Thin Client
Compatilibilidad potente
*Dispositivos limitados soportando resolución 4K.
*Infraestructura virtual de escritorio.
*Fusion UDM Professional / *El software VXL se usa para dispositivos con LG Cloud.
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Diagonal
23.8"
-
Tipo de panel
IPS
-
Radio de Aspecto
16:09
-
Contraste de Radio
1,000:1(Typ)
-
Resolución
1920 x 1080
-
Brillo
250 cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Tiempo de Respuesta (GTG)
5ms (Alto)
-
Ángulo de visión
178°/178°
SISTEMA
-
Procesador
AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ
-
Memoria
4GB DDR4 (up to 8GB)
-
OS
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
-
Gráficos
Integrado
-
Almacenaje (SSD)
32GB
SEÑAL
-
Puerto de Pantalla
2 x DP (Output, ver. 1.2)
-
HDMI
2 x HDMI (Input, ver. 1.4)
-
USB
5 x USB2.0 / 2 x USB 3.0
-
Mic-in
Sí
-
Salida de Audífonos
Sí
RED
-
Inalámbrico
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN support, BT 4.0 + LE Combo)
-
BT
Sobre BT4.1
-
Ethernet
Sí
BATERÍA
-
Batería
Sin Batería
PESO/DIMENSIONES
-
Con Base (AxAxP)
21.0 x 9.4 x 20.2 (in) / 533.8 x 240 x 512.9 (mm)
-
Peso con Base
13.4lbs / 6.1kg
-
Sin base (WxHxD)
21.0" x 2.7 x 13.1 (in) / 533.8 x 67.6 x 333.1 (mm)
-
Peso sin Base
8.7lbs / 3.95kg
-
VESA Tamaño para montaje de pared (mm)
100mm x 100mm
CÁMARA WEB
-
Webcam
No Cámara Web
SEGURIDAD
-
TPM (lataforma Modulo de Confianza)
Software TPM
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
